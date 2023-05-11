Weapons seized from Dominican Don’t Play gang members during an operation related to the murder of Usera (Madrid).

The National Court has undertaken its first major investigation into “Latin gangs”, as the Supreme Court has defined them in various resolutions. Investigating Court 5, headed by magistrate Santiago Pedraz, has already begun to investigate a plot linked to the Dominican Don’t Play (DDP), according to the documentation to which EL PAÍS has had access and close sources have confirmed. to the cause. These investigations investigate, among others, crimes against property, criminal organization, counterfeit currency and drug trafficking, as well as the machete murder of a twenty-year-old in the Usera neighborhood of Madrid in February 2022 and another attempted murder in Seseña (Toledo), perpetrated in April 2021.

This investigation began in October 2021 in the Investigating Court 7 of Illescas (Toledo), which received a report from the Civil Guard on the assassination attempt on Seseña: five people approached a young man (JCLG) when he was getting off a bus and , after chasing him, they hit and kicked him; before stabbing him in the “groin area” and a “machete blow to the head, seriously compromising his life.” The first investigations focused on the local group of the DDP —split from the Dominican Don’t Play of Villaverde (Madrid)—, but the thread led to gang members from the capital and the murder of Usera.

With this advance on her table, the judge from Illescas decided to send the case to the National Court, which fell to Central Court 5. However, at first, Pedraz refused to take over the investigation. Like the Prosecutor’s Office, the magistrate considered that he did not have sufficient evidence about the existence of a criminal organization dedicated to drug trafficking and currency counterfeiting —which, according to him, would have allowed it to be assumed. Beyond the fact that the summary revealed the existence of a “hierarchical” structure in the DDP, he was of the opinion that it had not been “proven” that it was used for “the commission of the aforementioned crimes.”

The decision was then in the hands of the Supreme Court, which resolved on December 21. In its resolution —signed by the magistrates Juan Ramón Berdugo, Pablo Llarena and Javier Hernández—, the high court agrees with the judge of Illescas and ordered that the National Court stay with the case. The Supreme Court emphasizes that there is “data, with sufficient indicative quality, that allows the alleged existence of a criminal group or organization under whose shelter the crime of counterfeiting currency would have been carried out.”

The resolution of the high court, to which EL PAÍS has had access, recalls two rulings from the Supreme Court itself, which confirmed that the Dominican Don’t Play constitute a “criminal organization”. And the mere “taking advantage of that structure” —to commit crimes— is enough for the case to fall before the Court. “The jurisdictional rule is based on the reasonable presumption that the Central Investigating Courts are in a better condition for the effective investigation of certain serious crimes in which complex organizational factors concur,” adds the order of the three magistrates. A decade ago, the Supreme Court already declared this youth gang illegal.

On several occasions, justice has considered proven that the DDP constitute a group that emulates the gang of the same name created in the Dominican Republic, “dedicated to committing serious crimes against the life and physical integrity of people.” Like the original, in Spain they are divided into organizational cells (called “choirs” and each one with an internal hierarchy), as well as having their own rules and symbols.

The case now assumed by the National Court has come to be directed against at least 14 people (two of whom, once arrested, continued to give orders from prison). Among the crimes under investigation, in addition to the attempted murder of Seseña, a murder perpetrated in a park in Usera (Madrid) in February 2022 stands out, when Diego FL, a 25-year-old Colombian, was hacked to death.