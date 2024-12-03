The judge of the National Court Ismael Moreno has asked a court in Alcobendas (Madrid) to investigate whether the businessman Víctor de Aldamaone of the main people investigated in the Koldo case, committed a crime of illicit possession of weapons for the carbine that was found in a search.

Moreno has issued an order, in which he sends the report of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office to the Dean Court of Alcobendas to determine if you open a criminal case for the commission of an alleged crime of illegal possession of weapons. And he does the same with another of those involved, Rogelio Pujalte, but to a court in Murcia because it is the place where the discovery took place.

The judge thus agrees to the request from the Prosecutor’s Office which reported that during the search of Aldama’s home in San Sebastián de los Reyes (Madrid) a firearm was found, “which lacks documentation that protects its possession legally, including the corresponding membership guide”.

Also on February 20 they were found “several effects considered prohibited weapons” during the search of Pujalte in La Raya (Murcia). For this reason and “in order to determine the possible existence of a crime of illicit possession of weapons”, it is important that these reports on the findings be sent to the corresponding courts.

Aldama is key in the case that affects the Ministry of Transportation of Ábalos and his former advisor and which is being investigated. possible corruption during the pandemic with contracts for the acquisition of masks. He is also accused