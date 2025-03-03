The National Court asks the police to report all Podemos and its leaders during the PP government

The National Hearing has asked the National Police Corps to seek in their databases and send all the reports that will be prepared on Podemos, its leaders and deputies, as well as on the CEPS Foundation, between May 2014 and December 2016, during the first legislature of Marian Churches.

Bolívar and Venus operations: the testimony of a police officer about the dirty war to Podemos

The request for information is concretized for the Operational Deputy Directorate and the Unit against the Police Economic and Fiscal Crime (UDEF) in the framework of the open case in the Santiago Pedraz Court. The case has already received a writings from the Police in which data consultations and investigations never prosecuted on Podemos, its financing and its leaders are admitted. Until now, these reports have always justified the activity within the framework of a usual police work and within the legal channels.

Pedraz has adopted its decision at the request of Podemos, which exercises the particular accusation. The judge has included in his Providence, to which Eldiario.es has had access, a safeguard, that the Police include the corresponding Council of Ministers if the information was in any case classified as secret. For all the others, Providence says: “That they refer to this Court as many notes, acts, proceedings, trades, appearances, attests or reports that have been prepared”!

In the relationship of deputies and former deputies of Podemos investigated, all those subject to the order issued by then number two of Interior, Francisco Martínez, to a police commissioner to track any antecedent or compromising information for the new deputies on January 30, 2016.

That conversation was intervened on Martínez’s phone when it was requisitioned within the framework of the Kitchen cause. Recently, an old police command confirmed in judicial headquarters that he had received the order to investigate the deputies of Podemos.

The writings of the Police in which Bolívar and Venus operations have already been incorporated into the judicial case. The first investigated the alleged financing of the party from Venezuela and included the consultation in the databases on Iglesias; The second tried to deepen the testimony, then not corroborated, of a former Chávez minister on a payment of more than 6 million euros to the CEPS Foundation, which passed the founders of Podemos and that the police thought that he had incurred crimes against the public hacienda.

We can request the complete files of these operations. Judge Pedraz denied them at first but then accepted an appeal of the training, with the report in favor of the National Court Prosecutor’s Office.

Recently, Eldiario.es revealed the existence of seven reports written by a lawyer involved in scams that was recruited by the PP political brigade to get confidants against Podemos and documents that could relate the party to the financing by the government of Hugo Chávez.

The National Court’s investigation begins to square the dirty war puzzle against Podemos



This Tuesday is expected to declare as a witness at the National Court an old employee of the producer of the television programs of Pablo Iglesias, which was indicated as a supposed source of the police in the WhatsApp conversations incorporated into the cause. An internal affairs official will also provide a statement in the investigated period who would have participated in the monitoring of Venezuelan hierarchs who went to Madrid to offer information about Podemos in exchange for the residence.