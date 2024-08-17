Deportation “in accordance with the law”, according to the National Court. The four judges of the Fifth Section of the Administrative Litigation Chamber of this court have endorsed in a ruling the deportation to Algeria, in March 2022, of Mohamed Benhalima, a former military man who was in an irregular situation in Spain and to whom the Ministry of the Interior denied asylum despite alleging that he was threatened for having denounced the corruption of the regime in his country and feared being tortured if he was handed over. The ruling, to which EL PAÍS has had access, thus rejects the appeal presented by Benhalima’s lawyers, who argued that the process followed by Fernando Grande-Marlaska’s department to deport him should be declared void on the grounds that alleged irregularities had occurred that violated the European Convention on Human Rights.

His lawyer, Jaume Durà, from the Spanish Commission for Refugee Aid (CEAR), lodged an appeal in cassation with the Supreme Court, which rejected his appeal. He has now appealed to the Constitutional Court. “We have lodged an appeal for protection because effective judicial protection was violated. He did not have the opportunity to defend himself, there was no extradition procedure and he did not even find out about the accusations against him,” Durà argues.

In the ruling – issued on June 5, although it had not been made public until now – the judges flatly reject these arguments and conclude “without any doubt” that, after analyzing a report from the General Information Commission (CGI) of the National Police, Benhalima’s behavior posed a risk to national security, one of the reasons included in the immigration law to expel a foreigner from Spain. The police document, part of which is reproduced in the court ruling, highlighted that, in fact, the former military man had been subjected since April 2021 to a control measure “for radical Islamism.” Benhalima, who has always denied his closeness to violent groups, posted a video on social media shortly before being expelled two years ago in which he claimed that his life was in danger if he was transferred to Algeria.

Mohamed Benhalima, the player expelled by Spain to Algeria in 2022.

The case of the former military man gained some media attention in 2022 after Amnesty International called for demonstrations in Valencia to prevent his expulsion and the Spanish Commission for Refugee Aid took an interest in his case. Benhalima claimed at the time that he had to flee Algeria after joining the protests against his country’s regime that the peaceful Hirak movement led in March 2019 and being warned by a friend that he was going to be arrested for it. The former military man arrived in Spain with a visa in September of that year and formalised his request for asylum five months later in San Sebastián. This request was denied and the Interior Ministry ordered his expulsion after considering that his presence posed a danger to the security of Spain.

The reason for his expulsion, according to the National Court’s ruling, was his relationship with Mohamed Abdellah, a former Algerian gendarme who the police report describes as a “close friend” of Benhalima and who had also defected to flee to Spain. Abdellah ended up being deported for his links to the opposition movement Rachad, founded in 2007 and of an Islamist nature which, despite claiming to be non-violent, the Spanish police link “with the terrorist organisation Islamic Salvation Front (FIS)”. No country, except Algeria, classifies Rachad as a terrorist movement.

The expulsion of the former gendarme – which was endorsed by the same magistrates in September of last year – led Benhalima to move to France, where in February 2022 he again requested international protection.

When his request was again denied, the authorities in Paris agreed to return him to Spain, but before this could be carried out, the police intercepted him in Zaragoza on 14 March of that year. He was then held in a Foreigners’ Internment Centre (CIE) to carry out his expulsion. During his detention, the former soldier made a final attempt to avoid his forced transfer to Algeria. He again requested asylum, but his request was not even accepted for processing, despite the favourable opinion of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) for it to be studied because there was a risk that he would actually be tortured. Finally, on 24 March, the Interior Ministry chartered a plane to take him to his country, an expulsion procedure rarely used with Algerians who are repatriated by boat. As soon as he landed, Algerian agents took him away in handcuffs.

The next thing that was known about him was that he had suffered sexual harassment and torture in confinement, according to his own allegations. “They took me to Saoula [comisaría]”They stripped me, took all my clothes, tortured me and kept me in total isolation for four months,” Mohamed Benhalima said on August 28. before the Court of Appeal of Algiers, as collected The Confidential. A week later, on Sunday, September 4, he was sentenced to a total of 12 years in prison. for attacking state security, defamation, insulting public officials or intrusion into private life. According to sources close to him, the accusations of terrorism, on which Spain based his expulsion, were dismissed. “What he is accused of is having dared to speak of corruption within the Algerian Army,” they maintain. The lawyers of Red Jurídica denounced Spain before the United Nations Committee against Torture for this case.

The National Court’s ruling concludes that the decision to expel Benhalima was proportionate, considering that his activities were contrary to national security or could harm relations with other countries. The four judges base their ruling on the National Police report, which emphasized that this dissident, as a former soldier in the Algerian Army, “would have received training and possessed skill in handling weapons, as well as having training in military technique and tactics.” […] susceptible to being used to commit violent acts.”

The authors of the police document point out – and the ruling expressly states this – that “there is information that warns of the existence of former deserters from the Algerian army who try to circumvent the security measures of the Security Forces and Corps” both in Spain and in other European countries and who use social networks to carry out “proselytising actions and to praise” radical Islam. Police experts place Benhalima in this “strategy”. [cuyo canal de YouTube llegó a tener más de 155.000 seguidores]who is accused of “spreading his ideology to the greatest number of people.”