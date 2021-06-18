Headquarters of the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) in Madrid, in a file image. Samuel Sanchez

The National Court has annulled the inspection procedure carried out by the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) to investigate the Altadis offices. After that inspection, the tobacco company was sanctioned, along with other firms in the sector such as Philip Morris, Japan Tobacco International (JTI) and the distributor Logista, with fines totaling 57.7 million euros for practices declared anti-competitive. The reason for the cancellation is that the inspectors did not report whether they had requested judicial authorization to enter the company from the company’s legal team (Ignacio Millán and his external lawyers Antonio Martínez and Jaime Rodríguez, who belong to the Allen & Overy Madrid law firm).

The decision of the National Court leaves the imposition of the fine in the air, although consulted sources predict that, once the inspection procedure is suspended, everything indicates that it is very likely that the same fate will be met. However, the sentence is subject to an appeal that must be presented within 30 days from its notification.

The events date back to February 2017, when the CNMC simultaneously inspected Altadis, now controlled by Imperial Tobacco, other cigarette manufacturers such as Philip Morris and Brtisih American Tobacco (BAT) and Logista, in which Imperial Tobacco owns 51%. . After these inspections, the CNMC initiated a sanctioning file against these companies, together with JTI, which was resolved in 2019 with fines that in total reached the aforementioned 57.7 million euros. Of the total, Logista received almost 21 million; Philips Morris, 15.3 million; Altadis, 11.4 million; and JTI, 10 million. BAT got rid of a fine. Between the four of them, they accounted for 96% of the Spanish tobacco market in 2017.

According to the CNMC, in the resolution notified on April 10, 2019, there was an exchange of information. The facts would be related to cigarette sales from 2008 to 2017. In his opinion, Logista provided information on aggregate sales at the provincial level, so that manufacturers can “know with total precision and in real time the behavior pattern of all consumers in the market; the reaction of demand in each province for each of the brands and categories to price changes; and the launch of new products ”. The company responded at the time that “this information is not sensitive, nor does it have effects on competition between manufacturers.”

The inspectors did not say if they had judicial permission

Altadis appealed the inspection of its offices, first before the CNMC Council and, later, before the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the National Court. The latter has upheld the appeal and has annulled and annulled said inspection, while recognizing the right of the company to have the documentation intervened by the CNMC in the inspection returned.

For the National High Court, the action was not in accordance with the loyalty, good faith and transparency guidelines required of the Administration in this type of action, in line with what the Supreme Court had declared in 2018 in a similar matter by an inspection of Repsol. The concealment of this information caused a defect in the consent given by Altadis for the inspection of its offices to be carried out, in violation of its right to the inviolability of the home recognized both in the Constitution and in the European Convention on Human Rights.

According to the tobacco firm (formerly Tabacalera), despite being expressly asked about it, the inspectors said that there was no judicial order denying entry, but they did not report on whether there was a judicial order for entry or the possibility of opposing the entry. inspection. According to the National Court, with this the CNMC concealed a relevant piece of information for the company to decide whether or not to consent to the inspection.