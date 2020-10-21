Josep Lluís Trapero, in the National High Court, during the trial of the old Mossos dome. JAIME VILLANUEVA

The National Court has decided to acquit Josep Lluís Trapero, major of the Mossos d’Esquadra, in the trial held for the role played by the Catalan autonomous police during the secessionist challenge of October 2017, as advanced by Cadena SER and confirmed legal sources to EL PAÍS. The First Section of the Criminal Chamber has summoned all the parties involved at 9.30 in the morning of this Wednesday to notify their resolution. A ruling that will be known in detail in the middle of the race again to the polls in Catalonia, after the president Quim Torra was disbarred for disobedience last September.

After an intense internal debate, the majority of the court has opted for the option put on the table by the defense of Josep Lluís Trapero, the highest police command of the Autonomous Corps during the you process. According to the majority of the magistrates who tried him in the National High Court for almost five months, the former leadership of the Mossos d’Esquadra did not commit a crime of sedition or disobedience during the secessionist challenge of the fall three years ago. Next to major His two political superiors also sat on the bench: César Puig, former Secretary General of the Interior of the Generalitat; and Pere Soler, former director general of the Catalan Police; as well as Teresa Laplana, responsible for the security operation in the Ministry of Economy during the record of September 20, 2017. All of them, according to Cadena SER, have been acquitted.

This decision, which will be notified to the parties this Wednesday – the defenses and the Prosecutor’s Office have been summoned at 09.30 in the morning to communicate the meaning of the sentence and provide them with a copy of it – represents an important respite for Josep Lluís Trapero , whose figure has been very questioned in all this time. After acquiring a huge public dimension as a result of the jihadist attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils, a sector of the independence movement praised it during the you process, while the opposite side criticized him for his alleged “passivity” to stop the secessionist leaders.

Even so, during his statement as a defendant at trial, the major assured that during the you process he felt quite “uncomfortable” with some of the decisions made by the Government and with certain resolutions of the Parliament. To such an extent he marked distances that he came to qualify them as “barbarity”, in addition to defending at all times the performance of the Mossos in those days and denying the “passivity” that was attributed to him.

Three options

The National Court had three possibilities on the table. The first, opting for the crime of sedition, in line with the Supreme Court ruling issued against the political leaders of the you process and that carries significant prison sentences. The second, to opt for the second alternative proposed by the Prosecutor’s Office to convict for disobedience, which meant avoiding jail, since it only implies a fine and disqualification. And the third, declare acquittal. For this last option they opted.

This resolution of the Hearing, which is known just after the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia sentenced on Monday for disobedience to 20 months of disqualification to four deputies of the Table of the Parlament of 2017, sets a new chapter of the you process that started only three months after the condemnation of the political leaders of the independence challenge.

Still hung over from the Supreme Court ruling, the trial of the former Mossos leadership began on January 20 and lasted until June. Trapero was the most recognizable face. For him, Puig and Soler, the public ministry asked for 10 years in prison for sedition, and for Laplana, 4 years. Although, in the event that the court did not see this crime sufficiently proven, the Prosecutor’s Office presented the magistrates with the alternative of being sentenced for disobedience.

All of this in an oral hearing that really focused on Trapero and turned the other three defendants into supporting actors. The Prosecutor’s Office, which did not withdraw the crime of rebellion until the end, charged against the major with enormous harshness: “His performance has not been deplorable, but criminal.” Also Diego Pérez de los Cobos, colonel of the Civil Guard and coordinator of the 1-O police system, placed the target on his figure: “He was completely aligned with the convenors.” And, of course, the agents of the armed institute who instructed the case: “We believe that the major was advising the strategic committee of the you process”Said one of them during his testimony as a witness.