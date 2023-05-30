The former mayor of Cartagena José Antonio Alonso has managed to get away with the first of the pieces of the ‘Punic Operation’ that reaches the podium, the one related to the Leonese plot. The National Court has acquitted the former socialist councilor, who was facing sentences totaling five and a half years in prison for alleged crimes of embezzlement of public funds in competition with falsehood and fraud.

Alonso, also prosecuted in other parts of this macro-cause, was accompanied on the bench by his partner, the alleged conspirator of the plot Alejandro de Pedro, who has been sentenced to four years and three months of disqualification. In this procedure, the online personal reputation contracts agreed by the León Provincial Council for what was its president Isabel Carrasco and her successor Martínez Barazón were investigated, as well as another series of contracts awarded to the companies of the consultant Alejandro De Pedro.

The prosecutors maintained, in their indictment, that Alonso and De Pedro had worked for various public administrations since 2010, thanks to the political contacts treasured by both. Together they controlled a group of companies that allowed them to obtain public contracts in exchange for carrying out personal image, online reputation and network positioning work for the authorities that were in charge of said administrations by their company Eico Online Reputación Management SL , Internet services consultant.

“No purely personal dimension”



The Criminal Chamber of the First Section of the Hearing, in its resolution, points out, however, that it has not been proven that these online reputation services or SEO positioning carried out by Eico had been carried out in favor and for personal benefit, nor of Carrasco, nor of Martínez Barazón. Nor has it been proven, according to the sentence, that such works had been entrusted to Eico as consideration for Alonso and De Pedro -especially the former- influencing in some way that said presidents could access other public positions, either within the political party to which they belonged, either within the province of León or the Community. “It has not been verified in the records that this promotion in social networks and these SEO positioning works in social networks (…) had a purely personal or particular dimension and aimed at extolling their work carried out in a strictly personal sphere,” dictates the judgment.

The National Court has sentenced four of the six defendants in the piece, including the former president of the Provincial Council, Marcos Martínez, to special disqualification for public employment or office ranging from four years and three months to eight and a half years. heart. In the sentence, the magistrates of the First Section impose a penalty of eight years and six months of special disqualification with the simple mitigation of undue delays to Martínez Barazón, as well as to those who were general coordinator and controller of the Provincial Council, Pedro Vicente Sánchez and Manuel Jesus Lopez Sanchez, respectively.