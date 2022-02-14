Dubai (Etihad)

The Committee on Constitutional and Legislative Affairs and Appeals of the Federal National Council, during its meeting held yesterday, headed by Aisha Muhammad Al-Mulla, Chairperson of the Committee, discussed its report on the issue of the Ministry of Justice’s policy regarding family guidance, in the presence of representatives of the Ministry.

The meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Council in Dubai, was attended by members of the committee: Hind Humaid Al Alili, Rapporteur of the Committee, Dr. Hawa Saeed Al Dahhak, Adnan Hamad Al Hammadi, and Kifah Muhammad Al Zaabi, members of the Federal National Council, while it was attended by a delegation from the Ministry of Justice headed by Chancellor Dr. Saeed Ali Bahbouh Al Naqbi, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry.

The committee directed several inquiries to representatives of the Ministry of Justice, and views were exchanged on some of the observations made by the committee during its discussion of the subject.

The report includes the axes of legislation and strategy related to family guidance, coordination between the Ministry of Justice and the authorities concerned with family guidance, and the efforts of the Ministry of Justice in introducing the importance of the role of family guidance centers and family counselors.