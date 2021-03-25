Dubai (Union)

The Complaints Committee of the Federal National Council held a meeting headed by Ali Jassim Ahmed, head of the committee, and examined (15) complaints, and the committee took appropriate decisions regarding them, and reviewed the development committee’s plan.

The committee includes among its members Mary Majid bin Thania, the reporter of the committee, Naama Abdullah Al Sharhan, Osama Ahmed Al Shafar, Hamid Ali Al Abbar Al Shamsi, Sumaya Abdullah Al Suwaidi, and Aisha Rida Al Bairaq.

Ali Jassim Ahmed, head of the committee, said that during the meeting, 15 complaints were submitted to the committee accompanied by the legal opinion regarding them. It also looked at the responses of some authorities related to the presented complaints, and took appropriate decisions regarding them.

He stated that the committee reviewed the proposed plan on the complaints investigation mechanism and made its observations regarding it, and directed the General Secretariat of the Council to reformulate the development plan to be reviewed in a next meeting of the committee, and the plan included the current committee’s work mechanism, measurement indicators for the effectiveness of its work, and a standard study to compare the committee’s work with similar committees. In many parliaments of the world.

The head of the committee indicated that it is about to submit its reports to the office body periodically every three months, provided that the report includes the most important achievements of the committee, the problems facing the committee and the ways to overcome them, and the complaints received by it, and the linkage of these complaints to the laws and general issues under current and future consideration in the council. .