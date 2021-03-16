The head of the National Committee for Organ Transplantation, Dr. Ali Al-Obaidli, stated that the number of donors after death in the country reached 36, of whom 129 patients benefited and received various organs, while kidney transplantation topped the list of operations.

Al-Obaidli explained during a panel discussion entitled “Organ Donation Save a Life” as part of the Your College Health Campaign, organized by the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, that the Donation and Organ Transplantation Program receives the attention of the leadership and all health authorities.

He mentioned that kidney diseases have a peculiarity from the rest of the members, as they fall under early preventable diseases, especially if the problems are not hereditary, noting that the number of people who undergo dialysis in the country is about 4000 people, both citizens and residents, while the number has reached Licensed centers for kidney transplantation to 6 centers nationwide.

He pointed out that every person who undergoes dialysis is considered among the group that may require a kidney transplant at a later stage of his life, calling on all members of society to follow a healthy lifestyle to maintain the health of his organs in general, and not to have to perform transplants in the future.

Al-Obaidli mentioned that the medical development contributed to raising the average human life in the UAE to between seventy and eighty, which may raise the likelihood of the need for organ transplantation, especially the kidneys, noting that about 10% of the total population in each country have some type of disease. Impairment of kidney function, due to smoking and weight gain, uncontrolled blood pressure, diabetes, and genetic causes, confirming that this segment is expected to rise.

And about how to register for organ donation, after fulfillment, the person must express his desire to donate, by registering in the Hayat app of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, or he informs his family in his life that he wishes to donate his organs after death, to fulfill his desire after his death, indicating That in the future, every person will be able to express his desire during ID registration.

He stressed that statistics indicate that less than 1% of all deaths are eligible for organ donation.

He said that about 400 kidneys have been transplanted among relatives in the country, to date, while there are about 1000 people of different nationalities who have transplanted kidneys in their countries, and they continue their treatment inside the country.

He emphasized that the National Committee for Organ Transplantation is coordinating with various bodies to implement awareness campaigns to enhance the culture of organ donation, including all segments of society.

The UAE stressed that the organ donation law is not a reason for organ trade, noting that donation between non-relatives is subject to certain controls.

He mentioned that the post-mortem donation is divided into two parts, the first is the donation of one of the organs, where one person can save the lives of at least 8 others, and the second is the donation of tissues, and in this case 50 people can be treated from one donor.

And he stressed the necessity of the donor’s commitment to a healthy life, and the keenness to exercise, to maintain his health for a longer period.

For her part, Hind Al Muhairi (a kidney transplant recipient) confirmed during her participation in the session that she was born with a congenital defect that cysts formed on the kidneys, and with years of life the kidney functions decreased, and she did not bother with the beginning because she did not suffer from severe pain, and after the age of forty she began to feel severe pain, and entered the stage Fourth of the disease.

She said: My life changed completely after I reached the stage of needing dialysis, and I was forced to stay in the hospital for days, and away from my children, my husband and my family, to the point that my daughter asked the nurse about the donation mechanism to donate her kidneys to me, and put my name on the waiting list to get a donor from the deceased, and I waited Three years, and my condition worsened, my brother decided to donate to me after performing the tests and matching the tissues, and I do not forget his great initiative, which changed my life and the life of an entire family. Pointing out that her life has changed, and she began to practice her life normally after the transplant procedure, and her message to the community is that the donor does not save a single patient, but rather an entire family.

Ali Al Muhairi (the kidney donor) assured to his sister Hind that he felt fear before donating, based on opinions of non-specialists, that his life will change, and he will not be able to practice his life normally.

She added: My sister’s suffering was severe, and I did not hesitate to change her life after her condition relapsed, and it is my duty as a brother to support her, and I actually felt pain after the operation in about a month, but when I saw her life change, those pains disappeared, and my health condition was stable, and I began to practice my normal life, and I am able To do sports. He pointed out that in the first period after the operation, he used to conduct examinations on a weekly basis, then once a month, and currently once every 6 months, and he does not take any kind of medicine after the operation.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

