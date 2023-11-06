The National Committee to Combat Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and the Financing of Illicit Organizations, in cooperation with regulatory authorities, issued guidelines for combating the use of unlicensed virtual asset service providers, which were prepared by the Subcommittee of Regulatory Bodies emanating from the National Committee.

These guidelines aim to educate licensed financial institutions and the general community about the risks associated with using the services of unlicensed virtual asset service providers.

These guidelines come in accordance with the provisions of Federal Decree Law No. (20) of 2018 regarding combating money laundering crimes and combating the financing of terrorism and the financing of illegal organizations, and in line with the updated guidelines for the Financial Action Task Force’s risk-based approach towards virtual assets and virtual asset service providers.

These guidelines provide reporting entities, represented by licensed financial institutions, designated non-financial businesses and professions, and licensed virtual asset service providers, with a comprehensive roadmap to enhance governance practices and operational tasks, and also highlight the mechanism for identifying and addressing governance challenges and emerging risks, while emphasizing the importance of compliance with anti-laundering regulations. Funds, legislation, instructions, guidelines, and notices issued by regulatory authorities.

These guidelines stress that reporting bodies need to refer to the Financial Action Task Force’s report on the risky or red indicators of money laundering and terrorist financing in relation to virtual assets, and the aforementioned bodies must be vigilant in monitoring various fraudulent methods adopted by unlicensed virtual asset service providers, and continue risk management efforts. Money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism and the financing of proliferation, ensuring that emerging risks are taken into account when evaluating its activities and the risks of customers, and exercising due diligence to monitor cases of forgery of documents or evasion of sanctions.

The regulatory authorities also confirm that virtual asset service providers operating in the UAE without a valid license will be subject to civil and criminal penalties, including, but not limited to, financial penalties against the institution, its owners and senior managers.

Furthermore, reporting entities that intentionally engage with unlicensed virtual asset service providers and do not adopt strict anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism and proliferation financing measures may be subject to enforcement action.

Governor of the Central Bank of the Emirates, Chairman of the National Committee to Combat Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and the Financing of Illegal Organizations, Khaled Mohammed Al-Amma, said: “The issuance of the new guidelines regarding combating the use of unlicensed virtual asset service providers comes at a time when access to virtual assets has become easier through channels.” “With the development of our digital economy, we must intensify our efforts to combat all forms of financial crimes by enhancing awareness of their risks and emphasizing the importance of compliance with relevant regulations and legislation in order to preserve the integrity of the UAE’s financial system.”