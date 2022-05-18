Yesterday, the Federal National Council issued a statement on the occasion of the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the UAE, in which he affirmed his great confidence in His Highness as “the leader of the state, protector of the Union and its gains, loving his people, close to him, generous with him, keen on his present and the future of his generations.” He pointed out that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan “will remain, as his Arab brothers knew him, loyal to their causes, supportive of the stability of their countries, and the world knew him as a peace maker, upholding truth, and upholding justice wherever he is, which has earned the UAE and its people the respect and appreciation of the whole world.”

Council Chairman Saqr Ghobash said, “The Council, as a representative of all the people of the Union, pledges allegiance and pledges to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for permanent loyalty and sincerity, and for the Council to remain on its pledge to be a supporter of the auspicious and wise approach of our leadership, in confirming and developing the Shura process.” An approach, and the partnership between the executive and legislative authorities is a charter, and the rule of law is a pillar, and that it will remain, as always, at the level of responsibility entrusted to us by our wise leadership and our loyal people.”

He said that the UAE will witness, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a new stage of achievements, and it will continue with it, God willing, the process of building the state and the person, and the UAE will remain a state of goodness and tolerance, a state of security and safety, and a meeting place for the peoples of the earth for the good of all humanity.

The Federal National Council mourned, during its plenary session yesterday, the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, describing him as “the leader of the empowerment phase and the builder of the new renaissance process.”

The Council, in its capacity as the representative of all the people of the Union, announced its blessing for the election of Their Highnesses, Members of the Supreme Council of the Union, Rulers of the Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as President of the United Arab Emirates.

During the session devoted to the memorial of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, may God have mercy on him, Saqr Ghobash said, “We pledge allegiance and pledge to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for permanent loyalty and sincerity, and for the Council to remain on its pledge to be a supporter of our leadership’s auspicious approach.” It is wise to confirm and develop the Shura process as an approach, the partnership between the executive and legislative authorities as a charter, and the rule of law as a pillar, and that it will remain, as always, at the level of responsibility entrusted to us by our wise leadership and our loyal people.

Yesterday, the Council held its session in Zayed Hall at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of the Minister of Health and Community Protection and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais.

Ghobash reviewed a number of achievements that the country witnessed during the era of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, saying: “The late had a great impact on the leaps in parliamentary life in the country since 2005, and in the honorable and distinguished representation of UAE women, both in the Seats of the legislative authority, or among the leaders of the executive authority.”

He also noted what the country had accomplished in space flights and in reaching the Red Planet, and among the achievements that everyone witnessed the convergence of the countries of the world on the land of the Emirates at the Expo, and the meeting and consensus of representatives of the heavenly religions on the land of the Emirates, also, in love, tolerance and coexistence, which won respect The world has its countries and organizations, and the prestigious positions that the UAE has achieved and is achieving in international competitiveness, and its ability to overcome the most difficult ordeals that humanity has been exposed to in “Covid-19”, and to provide assistance to many countries and peoples in this ordeal, is also recognized. What have been achieved at the level of education, health and social solidarity of successes and achievements.

The First Vice-President of the Council, Hamad Ahmed Al-Rahoumi, confirmed that the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, loyally led the ship of the nation and dedicated his life to serving his country and people, so that the UAE would continue its path successfully from the foundation stage to the stage of empowerment that affected various aspects of life.

Al Rahoumi said: “In the second year of his tenure, the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, launched the Political Empowerment Program to enhance the role of the Federal National Council and enable it to be a supportive, guiding and supportive authority for the executive institution.”

The Second Vice-President of the Council, Naama Abdullah Al-Sharhan, stressed that Emirati women enjoyed great attention, care and support during the era of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, based on a political, legislative and social system that enabled her to play her role in serving her country well. Emphasizing that women have become an essential partner in leading the process of development, development and modernization through their participation in the three sovereign authorities, executive, parliamentary and judicial, in addition to their active and influential presence in the Arab, regional and international arenas.

The head of the Constitutional and Legislative Affairs and Appeals Committee, Aisha Muhammad Saeed Al Mulla, stated that the movement and development witnessed by the country at the political and parliamentary levels is nothing but a translation of the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was keen to introduce amendments to constitutional articles that contributed to enabling The Council is entitled to exercise its legislative, supervisory and political powers.

Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Council’s Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee, said: “The empowerment phase led by Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, was characterized by strengthening national belonging and strengthening national identity, and the empowerment stage in its foreign diplomacy was characterized by constants that were characterized by the policy of The UAE, based on the principles of achieving security, stability and peace, as well as humanitarian giving.”

The Chairman of the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee, Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, indicated that since the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, assumed the reins of government in 2004, the UAE has climbed the ladder of Arab and regional leadership in indicators of economic and industrial development In terms of financial stability and global credit rating, despite the many challenges that the global economy has faced since 2008.

He said: “The era of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed witnessed a doubling of the country’s gross domestic product from 543 billion dirhams in 2004 to 1.5 trillion dirhams at the end of last year, after diversification (post-oil economy), creation of innovation opportunities, and after That the state has become an attractive center for investments, reinforced by the sound legislative and legal environment regulating these investments. During his reign, the state’s federal general budget increased by more than 50% from 2011 to 2020.

He added, “The state launched an industrial strategy worth more than $80 billion to develop the industry of the future during the second fiftieth of the country’s long life, and to raise international competitiveness indicators in the advanced technology sectors in particular. Last year, the UAE ranked fifth globally in the technology index, and 12th in preparing for the future, and perhaps it is sufficient to refer here to the country’s success in hosting the largest global event, which is (Expo 2020 Dubai), despite the challenges created by the Corona pandemic.

The Rapporteur of the Technical, Energy and Mineral Resources Committee, Afra Bakhit bin Hindi Al Aleeli, pointed out that the UAE, during the era of the late, occupied a position among the major countries in several fields, such as energy and industry, and thanks to its advanced structure that it established, the state has overcome the repercussions of the Corona pandemic between two years 2020 and 2021, so it harnessed technology to combat the crisis, and manufactured vaccines locally.

The Rapporteur of the Health and Environmental Affairs Committee, Nasser Muhammad Al Yamahi, confirmed that the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan focused on implementing a health system based in its content on the highest international standards, so he approved a federal budget for the health sector amounting to 61.354 billion dirhams, and established healthy cities. And hospitals he was following up himself in various parts of the country.

The Chairperson of the Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources Committee, Naama Abdul Rahman Al-Mansoori, indicated that the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan launched the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development in 2007, with the aim of creating a generation of Emirati pioneers, and announced the establishment of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Business Humanitarian, which provided health and educational assistance to all those in need around the world.

The head of the Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Public Utilities Committee, Saeed Rashid Al-Abedy, said: “We knew Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, may God have mercy on him, a generous father, and a benevolent person everywhere. He was the one who founded the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments in 2006, and he established many of Mosques and places of worship, and the highest spirit of tolerance, coexistence and peace, and spread the values ​​of friendliness and harmony, in order to enhance the spirit of humanity among human beings.

The head of the Complaints Committee, Sumaya Abdullah Al-Suwaidi, stressed the keenness of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, to be closer to the issues of the country and the concerns of citizens. She said, “Through the terms of reference of the Complaints Committee, we were able to approach and perceive the concerns and problems of members of society in various regions of the country, to identify the correct data and facts, and to coordinate with stakeholders and officials in various government agencies.”

