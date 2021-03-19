President Alberto Fernández used for the second time in his mandate the National chain. The first time he had used this communication tool – in addition to the mandatory ones due to his inauguration and in his speeches in front of the Legislative Assembly, whose broadcasts are regulated by law – had been on March 13, 2020, when he announced the decision to suspend face-to-face classes throughout the country. This time he did not wait for the event that marked the calendar: the start of the quarantine on March 19 of last year.

The president and his most trusted collaborators they kept the secret with the utmost zeal and secrecy. The head of state worked on the text of his twelve-minute speech during the last 48 hours.

The Minister of Health collaborated in the assembly of the message of just five pages of Word Carla vizzoti, the presidential advisor Alexander grimson and the chief of staff Santiago Cafiero.

The message was recorded at 8pm, continuously, in the President’s office. He was accompanied by some of his closest associates; Cafiero, the Secretary General of the Presidency Julio Vitobello and the chief adviser Juan Manuel Olmos.

“It was a message for the first year of the pandemic that served to warn about risks and the need to reinforce care before the arrival of the second wave ”, related an official who follows in the footsteps of the President.

Another of the president’s main collaborators affirmed that the message sought to raise awareness that, despite the vaccine shortage that exists, there are vaccines on the way to the country and maintain that the Government is doing everything in its power to get them. “Vaccines are not lacking for us, the world is lacking,” they said.

In some of the most exalted offices of the Casa Rosada they emphasize that Argentina has already signed contracts for 56 million vaccines. They insist that there are no countries in the region – and that there are few in the world – that at least on paper signed commitments to have more doses than their population needs.

They do not believe they have spent a silver bullet in communication with the President. they argued that the national chain had 70 ignition points on TV channels, since it was broadcast in central time.

The government flatly rejected that the national channel had served to “cover” the presentation of the book by former president Mauricio Macri, which concentrated part of the day’s agenda. Cafiero alluded to the leaders who “are already campaigning for elections” on Twitter. The dart had only one recipient.

In the Government Palace they argued that the head of state felt the need to communicate a precise message about the health situation and the vaccination campaign, while the arrival of more vaccines is delayed and the new strains in neighboring countries are wreaking havoc. The province of Buenos Aires challenges – through its Minister and Vice Minister of Health, Daniel Gollan and Nicolás Kreplak – the idea of ​​installing measures that restrict circulation within national jurisdictions. The President asks, meanwhile, not hinder the growth of the economy.

Within the Government they even celebrated that the head of the Buenos Aires Government Horacio Rodríguez Larreta it would have alerted TN about the imminent lack of vaccines. “He did us a favor. Vaccines are a rare commodity and the Government is doing the impossible to get them, “they say.

The speech, according to official spokespersons, was also the first step in an awareness campaign that the Government will launch in the coming days, as confirmed in the last meeting of the vaccination committee.

Why didn’t Fernández wait for the pandemic anniversary? “Tomorrow they will continue to talk about the chain,” they explained. Other officials, on the other hand, stressed that the President decided to go ahead because this Friday he will be in Catamarca, where he will make an important announcement of works for the North.

Meanwhile and while the demand for stricter measures at the borders grows from scientists arriving at the Government House and from provincial allies, advances a DNU to discourage travel abroad.

Earlier this Friday, at 9 a.m. at the Bicentennial Museum, the first meeting of the Federal Health Council will take place in person – with the ministers of the 24 jurisdictions – since the pandemic began.

