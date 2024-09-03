The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be clear to partly cloudy and dusty at times, with a chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east and south, which may be accompanied by rain in the afternoon, and humid at night and Thursday morning in some coastal and western areas with the possibility of fog or light fog forming, and winds are light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, causing dust during the day.

The center said, in its daily weather statement, that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly / 10 to 25 reaching 35 km/h, and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to medium, and the first high tide will occur at 14:43 and the second high tide at 01:49.

The first low tide is at 08:03 and the second low tide is at 19:51. In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light to medium. The first high tide is at 10:39 and the second high tide is at 22:47. The first low tide is at 16:50 and the second low tide is at 04:48.