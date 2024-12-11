The CNIO allocated thousands of euros to a program that has nothing to do with its oncological research purpose The organization recognizes “artistic” activities and justifies that it is necessary to “unite art and science”

Jose Antonio Perez Madrid 12/11/2024



Updated at 04:59h.





The National Cancer Research Center (CNIO), dependent on the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities, spent almost a million euros on cbuying works of art and in “artistic” activities that have nothing to do with the activity of the center, intended for…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only