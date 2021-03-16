The national campaign for vaccination against “Covid-19” achieves its goal of vaccinating 52.46% of the population

His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, announced the achievement of a new achievement for the UAE in the field of limiting and combating the “Covid-19” pandemic, as the National Vaccination Campaign reached its recently announced goal of vaccinating 52.46% of the target group of the total population UAE.

His Excellency said – in his speech during the media briefing of the UAE government on the developments of the new Corona virus (Covid-19) – that the campaign that began at the beginning of this year under the directives of the wise leadership included all regions of the country, and was launched to cover and vaccinate the largest number of residents and provide various types of vaccines. Providing the vaccine to about 70.21% of the elderly and people with chronic diseases who are our priority in this great national effort.

His Excellency added that with the continued arrival of daily reports related to vaccine doses, we are approaching the provision of nearly seven million vaccine doses in more than 205 medical centers in the various regions of the country, in a positive step that places the UAE at the forefront of countries in the rate of vaccination .. stressing that this achievement It reflects the leadership’s concern for the safety of community members and provides best practices to ensure their health.

His Excellency explained that since the start of the “Covid-19” pandemic, the UAE has provided an exceptional model in strategic dealing with the pandemic, as the UAE was one of the first countries to provide vaccines of all kinds for all its residents, citizens and residents, and that our humanitarian leadership, with its vision and giving, crossed the boundaries of geography and extended to various The countries of the world.

His Excellency pointed out that these figures reflect the tremendous efforts made by our health sector and our heroic cadres to provide the utmost protection and maintain public health, and an indication of the strength of the medical and health system in the Emirates .. stressing that unremitting efforts will be made to succeed in providing the vaccine to 100 percent of our honorable audience, citizens and residents. .

His Excellency said: The availability of vaccines is one of the most important achievements of the state in our battle against the pandemic, and it is available to everyone free of charge in the various centers that operate at their maximum capacity, which requires everyone to join hands, cooperate and take the initiative to take the vaccine, to ensure the achievement of community immunity, the protection of society and a return to normal life.

His Excellency added that despite the efforts made to provide the vaccine, we stress on everyone the importance of adhering to precautionary and preventive measures to preserve the safety of everyone, even after getting vaccinated.

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, the official spokesman for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, talked about the latest procedures and guidelines related to confronting the virus, during the holy month of Ramadan.

He congratulated the leadership and people of the UAE for this great achievement announced by His Excellency the Minister of Health and Community Protection, which confirms that the country has presented a pioneering model in dealing with the Covid-19 virus crisis .. He said: Achieving the target percentage to provide the vaccine in a record time confirms The state’s high readiness and capacity to manage crises.

He said: This achievement comes as a result of the efforts made by all sectors and medical teams that work under the directives of the leadership, and confirm that the health of the community is a priority, and we do not forget the high community awareness and community solidarity with the state’s efforts to reach the stage of recovery.

He added: “Within the framework of social responsibility and taking into account the customs and traditions associated with the blessed month of Ramadan, we announce today a set of measures and guidelines aimed at preserving safety and public health during the holy month .. He stressed that in the interest of the health and safety of all members of society, we advise everyone to avoid gatherings of councils at nights. Ramadan, and staying away from family visits and avoiding the distribution and exchange of meals between homes and families, as only members of the same family who live in the same house can eat breakfast and group suhur meals.

He also pointed out that it is not allowed to establish family or institutional breakfast tents or in a public place to eat group meals or to provide and distribute breakfast meals in front of homes and mosques, and those wishing to coordinate with charitable organizations, and donating and giving alms and zakat are electronic.

He emphasized that the distribution of meals or in-kind assistance is limited to the official charitable bodies approved in the country and according to the approved special protocol, and restaurants are also prohibited from distributing breakfast meals for those fasting inside or in front of the restaurants, and their distribution is limited to workers’ housing complexes through direct coordination between restaurants and the management of labor housing in each An area with observance of the rules of physical distancing.

He explained that with regard to Tarawih prayers, it has been decided that the prayer will be held according to the precautionary controls against the “Covid-19” virus, in addition to the continuation of all precautionary measures and preventive measures previously announced to perform the prayers, and not to allow any breakfast tables in the mosques, with the duration of the evening prayer and prayer Tarawih for no more than thirty minutes, provided that mosques are closed immediately after prayer, while women’s prayer areas, service and health facilities, and the prayer halls of the external roads continue to be closed.

He added that with regard to the Qiyaam prayer in the last ten days of the holy month, a continuous assessment of the epidemiological situation in the country will be conducted, and procedures updated simultaneously with developments, and work will continue to suspend religious lessons and seminars in mosques with the ability to participate in lectures and lessons electronically and we encourage reading the Qur’an via smart devices And charitable donation and giving alms and zakat electronically.

He said: We call on everyone to cooperate and adhere to the procedures and instructions, as intensive inspection campaigns will be carried out during the holy month, and legal measures will be taken against all violators, whether individuals or institutions.

He pointed out that the “Covid-19” pandemic has led to the imposition of a new reality, but with the commitment to preventive measures, the spirit of the blessed month of Ramadan can be enjoyed, as despite the physical distancing we can remain in contact with family and friends using social media and digital platforms. That the elderly and people with chronic diseases avoid gatherings of any kind, in order to ensure their safety, and we also call on the public to seek information from official sources, and not to circulate rumors that may have negative repercussions on society, the state’s efforts and destabilizing community security.

He pointed out that all the procedures announced in the current national protocol are subject to modification based on the global and local health situation, calling on everyone to adhere to preventive measures, follow precautionary measures, and urgently take the vaccine for the sake of the health and safety of all members of society.