The Joint Security and Safety Committee represented by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the General Command of Civil Defense at the Ministry of Interior and its strategic partners announced that the joint national awareness campaign for security and safety at gas stations for the summer of 2023 succeeded in its first month in enhancing the awareness of more than 100,000 drivers and gas station visitors per day of safety and security rules. used in stations, reflecting the success of the campaign in reaching its targets and achieving positive results in terms of enhancing security and safety indicators at gas stations.

The campaign – which comes in partnership with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company “ADNOC”, the Emirates General Oil Corporation “Emarat” and the Emirates National Oil Company “ENOC” – witnessed the full commitment of gas station users to the safety and security indicators and the correct five rules and behaviors presented by the campaign to ensure safety and security in the stations. Which is represented by slowing down to (20 km / h) upon entering the station, not leaving the car except for extreme reasons, refraining from smoking, turning off the engine, and ensuring that the fuel tank is closed tightly.

His Excellency Engineer Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, expressed his happiness with the exceptional results achieved by the campaign, which comes as a result of the pioneering efforts made by the Joint Security and Safety Committee and its keenness to work in accordance with the visions and directives of the wise leadership aimed at consolidating the UAE’s position as one of the safest countries in the world. And Salama, stressing that the campaign enjoys follow-up and great support from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, based on its keenness to enhance the elements of security and safety, the quality of life in society, and support the sustainable development process in the country.

For his part, His Excellency Major General Dr. Jassim Muhammad Al Marzouqi, Commander-in-Chief of Civil Defense at the Ministry of Interior, explained that the joint national awareness campaign for security and safety at gas stations continues this year to achieve qualitative leaps at the awareness and implementation levels, in light of the integration of national efforts and joint and constructive work among all the strategic partners of the campaign to achieve the best. Safety indicators and enhancing awareness among gas station users of security and safety rules to protect lives and property, pointing out that the General Command of Civil Defense prioritizes safety at fuel stations within its awareness plans and works under the supervision of the Ministry of Interior to support the campaign and enable it to achieve its goals in terms of enhancing security, safety and protection.

For his part, His Excellency Eng. Badr Saeed Al-Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, stressed the importance of the positive results achieved by the campaign since its inception, especially in terms of raising awareness among drivers regarding safety and prevention while using fuel filling stations, and strengthening their commitment to instructions and instructions that would maintain their safety and the safety of workers. At gas stations, praising the efforts of the Joint Security and Safety Committee and its keenness to achieve the highest indicators of security and safety at gas stations.

In his turn, His Excellency Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, Director General of the Emirates General Petroleum Corporation “Emarat”, pointed out that the success of the campaign in educating more than 100,000 drivers daily so far is a strong indication of the success it has achieved, reaching a wide segment of the target audience, and its ability to raise the level of awareness of gas station users. With safety rules and proper procedures to be followed at stations to ensure security and safety, pointing to the importance of the campaign’s educational role in enhancing the commitment of drivers who use fuel stations to security and safety rules, and thus ensuring the safety of lives and property

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of ENOC Group, affirmed the group’s keenness to implement awareness programs and support all national campaigns and projects aimed at enhancing the level of awareness among gas station users and workers, and introducing them to the safety and security rules and the proper procedures that must be followed in the stations, pointing out that these results are The outcome of the joint integrated work, effective coordination between the campaign partners, and the keenness of gas station users to adhere to the instructions and rules provided by the campaign to ensure safety in the stations.

The campaign, which will continue until September 25, constitutes an innovative initiative that achieves excellence and proactivity in confronting the risks that may result from wrong practices during fuel filling, by adopting proactive awareness concepts of safety and security indicators, and the correct methods and behaviors that must be followed at service stations, particularly during the fuel filling process.