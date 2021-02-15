The National Center of Meteorology warned of the low and sometimes lack of horizontal visibility in some interior and coastal areas of the country due to the formation of fog.

In a statement today, the Center called on road users and car drivers to take precautions and follow traffic instructions, given that there is an opportunity for fog to form and the horizontal visibility of the lowest levels is low and sometimes absent in some interior and coastal areas, from 10 pm today until 11 am tomorrow morning.





