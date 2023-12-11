The National Center of Meteorology appealed to road users and motorists to exercise caution and follow traffic instructions, due to the possibility of fog formation and low, and sometimes non-existent, horizontal visibility in some inland and coastal areas, especially the western ones, from 00:00 until 10:00 tomorrow morning, “Tuesday.” .
