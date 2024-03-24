The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather today to be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times in separate areas, with rain falling at intervals.

The winds are light to moderate speed and active to strong at times, especially at sea, raising dust and dirt, leading to low horizontal visibility.

Winds: northeasterly – southeasterly / 20 to 30 km/h, reaching 45 km/h

Arabian Gulf: Moderate to turbulent waves at times, especially with clouds.

Oman Sea: light to medium waves.