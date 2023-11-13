The National Center of Meteorology expects that the country will be affected, during the period from Wednesday to Saturday next, by an extension of a surface depression from the Red Sea, with an extension of an air depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere accompanied by an air current from the west and a cold air mass with clouds flowing from the west, interspersed with cumulus clouds on the Scattered areas accompanied by rainfall.

The center added, in a report on the weather situation, that Wednesday, November 15, will witness the appearance of clouds in the east in the afternoon, with the chance of some cumulonimbus clouds forming in the afternoon, and the amount of clouds will gradually increase at night over the sea and islands, with the possibility of rain.

On Thursday and Friday, the depression deepens into the upper layers of the atmosphere, where the amount of clouds increases, interspersed with cumulus clouds, over various areas, especially the northern, eastern, and coastal areas, accompanied by rainfall of varying intensity, and the clouds gradually decrease on Friday night.

The center stated that on Saturday, the weather will be partly cloudy, with a chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east, with the possibility of rain.

The winds are northeasterly, light to moderate, active to strong at times, especially with clouds, and they raise dust and dirt.

The sea is light to medium waves, sometimes turbulent in the Arabian Gulf, and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.