The National Biosecurity Committee, chaired by Her Excellency Maryam bint Muhammad Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, held its second meeting for the year 2023, which included a review of the country’s efforts to ensure sustainable biosecurity, and discussion of topics aimed at enhancing biosecurity and confronting biological threats.

The meeting was attended by a group of members of the National Biosecurity Committee, representatives of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Ministry of Interior, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, and the Abu Dhabi Authority for Agriculture and Food Safety.

During the meeting, Minister of Climate Change and Environment Maryam Al Muhairi stressed the importance of the work and roles of the National Biosecurity Committee, which is one of the UAE’s pivotal efforts to ensure sustainable biosecurity.

Al Muhairi said: “In the year of sustainability, and as we prepare to host the COP28 Conference of the Parties, the UAE is adopting more efforts and projects that seek to enhance sustainability and confront climate changes in various sectors, which puts the National Committee for Biosecurity upgrading its solutions to keep pace with that stage that will be A continuous approach to create a sustainable future in all fields.

Al-Muhairi added: “Within the framework of the strategic directions of the national framework for biosecurity, the issue of using biological agents and advanced research outputs and disseminating them has become a source of concern for the possibility of misuse of this at the global level. It enhances the state’s leadership role in all fields and its readiness to confront potential biological threats and risks.

With regard to the axis of infection at the interface between humans, animals, the environment and the various repercussions, Her Excellency Maryam Al Muhairi stressed the importance of shifting to prevention and early detection, raising levels of readiness and preparedness from infection sources, and bridging the gap between animal health and global security.

Al-Muhairi explained that the principle of lessons learned from various and various experiences and events represents one of the most important administrative and technical mechanisms and contributes to strengthening national efforts to raise and develop capacities and capabilities to deal and respond to biological risks and threats in a better and faster manner.

Al-Muhairi praised the results and outputs of the “Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management” summit, which was organized by the “National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority” last month, stressing that the conference strengthened the UAE’s position and its significant role in unifying global efforts in the sector, as well as shedding light on the future of emergency and crisis management in light of Threats and growing risks around the world.

She also commended the outputs of the “Interpol Biosecurity Initiative”, in which the state had active participation in all its phases. Her Excellency also praised the efforts of the “Abu Dhabi Authority for Agriculture and Food Safety” in the laboratory diagnosis of aquatic organisms and its proposal to establish a network of national laboratories for the diagnosis of aquatic diseases in order to preserve fish wealth, aquatic life and environmental balance.

During the meeting, several topics in the field of biosecurity were discussed, including the mechanism for implementing the national framework for biosecurity, by forming a national executive committee whose tasks include following up the implementation of the requirements, activities and projects of the national framework for biosecurity.

The meeting also discussed the “Register of Biological Risks and Threats” and the World Health Organization’s Global Antimicrobial Awareness Week. It also reviewed the developments of the national anti-mosquito campaign, developments in implementing the recommendations of the first meeting of the National Committee for Biosecurity 2023, and the operational steps that have been taken to achieve this.

During the meeting, the memorandum of understanding signed between the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the United Arab Emirates University was reviewed to enhance partnership and cooperation in the fields of biosecurity.

The memorandum aims to cooperate to develop academic and cultural exchange in education, scientific research and other fields, such as joint academic educational programmes, including short-term academic programs in a way that serves the biosecurity system and enhances capabilities to address related risks and threats, and joint scientific research activities in the fields of human and animal protection. And plants, the environment, and common diseases between humans and animals, in addition to organizing seminars, seminars, workshops, and joint conferences.

During the meeting, topics presented by the committee members were also reviewed, including a guide to dealing with dual-use scientific research, the results of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Summit held in May 2023, technical capabilities and capabilities in diagnosing aquatic diseases, and the outputs of the fifth and final phase of the Interpol Biosecurity Initiative. .

The meeting also reviewed the outcomes of the Global Conference on Emergency Management, “Addressing Common Threats for a Safer World,” which was held in April 2023 by the World Organization for Animal Health in Paris, in the context of promoting a common approach to addressing risks.