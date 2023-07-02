The Federal National Council will hold its fourteenth session next Wednesday, during which it will discuss 4 federal draft laws and ask 6 questions to government representatives.

The Federal National Council will hold its fourteenth session of the fourth regular session of the seventeenth legislative term, chaired by His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Council, next Wednesday in Zayed Hall at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the session, the Council will discuss four federal draft laws regarding the adoption of the union’s consolidated final account for the fiscal year ending on 12/31/2022, and on procurement in the federal government, and on organizing partnership between the federal public and private sectors, and on mental health, and it will ask six questions to my representatives. the government.

According to the session’s agenda, the members of the Council will ask six questions to His Excellency Mohammed bin Hadi Al-Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs and Chairman of the General Pension and Social Security Authority, including a question from His Excellency Saeed Rashid Al-Abedi about “bank account accidents and withdrawals from them” and a question from His Excellency Ahmed Abdullah Al-Shehhi On “the rights of the disabled” and a question from His Excellency Muhammad Issa Al-Kashf on “housing loans” and a question from His Excellency Obaid Khalfan Al-Ghoul Al-Salami about “raising the base interest rate (EIBOR) and its impact on the economy and the citizen” in addition to a question from His Excellency Hamid Ali Al-Abbar on “retirement salary deduction And a question from His Excellency Dr. Adnan Hamad Al-Hammadi about “high fees for postponing mortgage installments.”

The Federal National Council will be informed of the messages issued to the government regarding recommendations on the subject of “The Impact of Legislation Regulating Labor Market Activities on Economic Changes in the State”, and its recommendations on the subject of “The Government’s Policy on Regulating Private Higher Education”.