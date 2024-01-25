The Federal National Council affirmed that the absence of implementing a project for a “unified water connection” in the country greatly affects the ambitious development plans and future visions of the country, stressing the importance of approving federal legislation that regulates the management of water resources, ensuring the effectiveness of the necessary oversight over the implementation of the Water Security Strategy 2036. While the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure considered that the agricultural sector is the largest drainer of water, while the customers served by the Union Water and Electricity Company have the lowest “domestic water consumption” at the state level.

In detail, a parliamentary report adopted by the Federal National Council, during its third session of the regular session of the 18th legislative term, which was held the day before yesterday, concluded that there were eight main conclusions or observations about “the government’s policy on water security,” reached by the Council’s Health and Environmental Affairs Committee. After an extensive study and discussions it conducted with the concerned authorities, over a period of nearly two years, he pointed out that since it took up the discussion of this topic in March 2022, the committee has held about 12 meetings, during which it reviewed many studies and research papers prepared on water security in the country.

It also held a number of meetings with relevant authorities to learn about the initiatives and events organized by the authorities regarding water security, and to monitor the most important challenges it faced during the implementation of those events and programs.

According to the report, a copy of which was obtained by Emirates Today, the committee concluded, upon completion of its study of the subject, that the absence of the adoption of federal legislation regulating the management of water resources in the country led to the ineffectiveness of the necessary oversight over the implementation of the country’s water security strategy 2036, and the absence of implementation A unified water connection project in the country has a significant impact on not meeting the needs of ambitious development plans and future visions, warning that the depletion of the strategic reserve of groundwater leads to a decrease in the level of this water and an increase in its salinity.

The report, which was adopted by the Federal National Council, stated that the lack of effectiveness of education and awareness programs among community members led to a weak level of awareness of the importance of rationalizing water consumption in the sectors (domestic, agricultural, and industrial), in addition to weak benefit from established local and international practices for managing and reducing water loss in water networks. Pointing out that there are negative impacts on the environment due to the state’s reliance on seawater desalination to meet the demand for energy and water.

The report stated that the inability to build strategic reservoirs in the Northern Emirates led to the failure to implement the Water Security Strategy 2036 regarding the strategic storage of water and ensuring the sustainability and continuity of access to it, as well as the absence of a water research center that led to the absence of innovative solutions to the challenges facing the country regarding the sustainability of water security. And benefit from international best practices in the field of future energy and water systems.

The report included a government response to the most prominent observations made by the committee, in which the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure stressed the importance of implementing a unified water connection at the level of the emirates of the country, as networks and storage points must be shared and continuous, pointing out that there is currently a water connection network consisting of 13 existing points. Indeed, it is working, as water is exchanged daily and existing storage is used by the companies participating in this connection. Recently, an increase in six basic connection points has been approved, three of which have been completed.

The Ministry expressed great support for a recommendation contained in the parliamentary report regarding developing strategies for water security in partnership with local authorities, through a joint committee formed between all concerned parties (locally and federally), pledging to submit this recommendation to the Council of Ministers, to take the necessary measures to create this committee.

Regarding water consumption rates in the country, the Ministry stated that the agricultural sector is the largest drainer of water. Given the importance of this sector and what it represents for citizens, especially those with limited income, the Ministry is working to find solutions that help regulate consumption without affecting or harming workers in the sector, because some farm owners’ reliance on water desalination within their farms represents a depletion of groundwater, a practice that the Ministry rejects. Therefore, it offers cheaper alternatives to on-farm desalination.

With regard to household consumption, the Ministry pointed out that it set target rates for water consumption and succeeded in achieving better rates than in homes, so that the customers served by the Union Water and Electricity Company became the least water consumers in the country, as a result of consumers’ awareness of the importance of preserving water wealth and not wasting it. Pointing out that the state is making great efforts to reduce losses in water networks, through the use of smart and modern systems, and the implementation of a plan developed by Al-Ittihad Company to reduce losses by replacing old networks.

• The lack of a water research center has led to the absence of innovative solutions to the challenges facing the country regarding the sustainability of water security.

• The dependence of some farm owners on desalination of water on their farms represents a depletion of groundwater.