During the Council session scheduled to be held today, members of the Federal National Council will review a draft federal law that the Council received from the government regarding the “General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat,” which aims to develop the endowment sector and develop the country’s zakat resources by merging the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments with the Zakat Fund. And the formation of a new council to manage the authority, in addition to regulating the provisions related to the financial matters of the authority, and exempting mosques, Holy Quran teaching centers, their facilities, and the endowments attached to them from all service fees imposed of various kinds in the federal government. During the session, the council will also review another draft law regarding the Emirates Council. For legal fatwa, it aims to build a civilized model of fatwa that responds to developments.

In detail, the Federal National Council will hold its third session of the first regular session of the 18th legislative term, today, headed by the Speaker of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, to discuss the topic “Government Policy on Water Security,” in the presence of the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Mohammed. Al Mazroui, and a number of ministry leaders and government representatives.

During the session, members of the Council are scheduled to review two draft federal laws received from the government to the Council: the first regarding the General Authority for Endowments and Zakat, while the second regarding the Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa, in order to take parliamentary measures regarding them and announce their referral to the Technology, Energy, Mineral Resources and Public Utilities Affairs Committee. In the Council.

According to the explanatory memorandum received from the government regarding the draft law on the General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, the draft law aims to provide great opportunities to develop the endowment sector in the country and develop zakat resources by merging the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments with the Zakat Fund and forming a new council to manage the authority, pointing out that The draft law consists of 21 articles that include definitions and provisions related to appointing the Chairman of the Authority and the Director-General of the Authority, and defining their powers and powers. It also includes provisions related to the Authority’s financial matters, such as the Authority’s revenues, how to manage its funds, determining the Authority’s fiscal year, organizing the audit of the accounts, and types of bank accounts for funds. Endowments and Zakat, in addition to regulating the provisions and requirements related to exempting mosques, Holy Quran teaching centers, their facilities, and the endowments attached to them from all service fees imposed of various kinds by the federal government.

The government memorandum explained that the new draft law includes articles repealing Federal Law No. (29) of 1999 establishing the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, and Federal Law No. (4) of 2003 establishing the Zakat Fund, and repealing provisions that contradict this law. It also included the continuity of work with applicable decisions and regulations. It is in the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments and the Zakat Fund at the time of issuance of this law, and in a manner that does not conflict with its provisions until the issuance of what replaces it in accordance with the provisions of this decree law, in addition to the publication of the law in the Official Gazette and the effective date of its provisions.

While the explanatory memorandum received from the government regarding a draft federal law regarding the Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa stated that the draft law aims to build a civilized model for fatwa that responds to developments and enhances the global reputation of the state and its humanitarian vision, through organizing the Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa and giving it the necessary capabilities to organize the affairs of the country. The fatwa, and consolidating its position in accordance with the national identity of the state locally and globally.

The memorandum explained that the draft law also aims to develop directives, policies and legislation related to fatwas, regulate fatwa affairs in the country, and empower Emirati society with proactive fatwas, so that it will be the most prosperous in global competitiveness indicators.

Today, the Federal National Council will hold its third session of the first regular session of the 18th legislative term, after a period of about 56 days since its second session held on November 28, 2023, during which the President and members of the Council carried out extensive parliamentary activities, both outside the country and at the level of the parliamentary division. And parliamentary diplomacy, as well as within the state at the level of committees that continued to meet periodically during this period to discuss many general topics and draft laws.