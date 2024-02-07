A parliamentary report discussed by the Federal National Council during its session held this morning revealed a number of reasons and challenges facing enhancing citizens’ participation in the health sector in the country, most notably the inadequacy of legislation and ministerial decisions related to enhancing citizens’ participation in the health sector, which led to an impact on attracting qualified nationals. For the sector, as well as the absence of a unified and general strategy to attract specialized national medical personnel at the state level and its confinement to various initiatives between the federal and local levels, which affects the ministry’s ability to achieve the strategic goal of “governance of providing distinguished regulatory and supervisory services to the sector.”

The report stated that there is an absence of clear targets for attracting specialized national medical, allied health, and nursing cadres that can be relied upon to measure the extent of the ability of these initiatives and programs to achieve their goals, pointing out that the limited operational activities to implement programs and initiatives to attract national medical, allied health, and nursing cadres in various specialties, results in a decrease in The number of national health workforce in the country and the reliance on non-national health personnel.

He explained that the limited operational activities to implement programs and initiatives to attract national medical, allied health, and nursing personnel in various specialties also results in a decrease in the number of national health workforce in the country and reliance on non-national health personnel, in addition to the small number of people enrolled in scholarship programs for medical specialties, due to the limited budget allocated for implementation. The program, as well as the small number of specialized national medical, supportive health, and nursing personnel in the country and their inadequacy, and the fact that government and private health facilities attract foreign medical, supportive health, and nursing personnel to meet their needs, and the failure to achieve the state’s vision aimed at enhancing citizens’ participation in sectors characterized by the presence of job opportunities for new graduates.

Al-Taqri said: “The continued leakage of national medical and health support staff at the level of hospitals and health centers affiliated with the Emirates Health Services Corporation is due to weak salaries and work pressures, which affects the preservation of national medical, health support and nursing staff in the government sector,” noting that The inadequacy of the awareness and educational programs provided by the Ministry to various segments of society (students and their families) about the importance of the medical profession and its professional paths and clarifying its burdens, led to citizens’ reluctance to study the medical profession and the difficulty of retaining national medical and health support personnel.