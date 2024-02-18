The delegation of the Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council, headed by Her Excellency Maryam Majid Bin Thaniah, Second Vice-President of the Council, participated in the meeting of women parliamentarians of the Association of Senates, Shura Councils and Similar Councils in Africa and the Arab World, which was held within the work of the South-South Parliamentary Conference in the Moroccan capital, Rabat.

The Parliamentary Division delegation participating in the meeting included His Excellency: Aisha Ibrahim Al Marri and Aisha Khamis Al Dhanhani, members of the Federal National Council.

During the discussion of the topic of the meeting, which was titled “Empowering Women Parliamentarians to Support Development and Good Governance in the African and Arab World Regions,” Her Excellency Maryam Bin Thaniah reviewed the Emirati experience in the field of empowering women and promoting gender balance, which is a leading global model.

She pointed out that the UAE has achieved many achievements, results and competitive indicators in various fields in this file, and ranked first in the Arab and regional levels in the percentage of women’s representation in Parliament and fourth globally in 2023, as this was the result of milestones in the process of empowering Emirati women, who are now contributing alongside Her brother, the man, is in renaissance, construction, achieving sustainable development, and creating the future, in light of a legislative and legal environment that guarantees balance between the sexes and the principle of equal opportunities, takes into account women’s privacy, and provides a promising opportunity for women to create, innovate, and advance to leadership positions in the country, pointing out that in 2018, the Council of Ministers approved a project Issuing the first legislation of its kind for equality in wages and salaries between the sexes. Her Excellency said: “Since its founding, the wise leadership in the UAE, under the generous patronage and follow-up of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, has devoted unremitting efforts to support women and harness All the components and capabilities are considered a strategic priority for the state for the next fifty years. The UAE launched the “National Policy for Women’s Empowerment 2023-2031” as a general, reference and guidance framework for decision-makers in federal and local government institutions, the private sector and civil society, to ensure the strengthening of women’s empowerment and leadership efforts in the UAE.

She pointed out that the UAE launched the “Gender Balance Guide” to support the work environment between the sexes and as a pivotal reference for state institutions, within the public and private sectors, by reducing the gender gap, in a way that supports the UAE Vision 2021 and the Sustainable Development Goals 2030. As for the parliamentary level: The percentage of Emirati women’s representation in the Federal National Council rose to 50% in the seventeenth legislative term, in a step that consolidates the country’s future directions, achieves the full empowerment of Emirati women, and emphasizes their pioneering and influential role in all vital sectors in the country. She pointed out that the UAE has ratified many international agreements that guarantee gender equality and pledge to preserve the rights of working women, including: the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) in 2004, the Equal Wages Agreement in 1996, and the Working Hours Agreement in Industrial facilities in 1982.

She stressed that these achievements culminated in the fact that hardly any international index or global classification in the field of empowering women and promoting gender equality does not mention Emirati women at the top of the list, which was confirmed by the “Women, Business Activities and the Law 2023” report issued by the World Bank, in which the UAE topped the list. It included countries in the Middle East and North Africa region for the third year in a row, with a full score achieved in five main axes, including: freedom of movement, workplaces, wages, entrepreneurship, and retirement pension, out of the eight axes of the report.

Her Excellency Maryam Bin Thaniah stressed that parliamentarians represent one of the most important fundamental drivers for stimulating the paradigm shift in the file of supporting and empowering women and enhancing gender balance in all fields. This is why we see that education is one of the most important foundations of success in the field of women’s empowerment, whether politically or economically, and is considered one of the most important. The paths that must be encouraged and developed to ensure a more equitable future for women in the face of many challenges. Therefore, we believe that, as representatives of our peoples, we can, through our legislative and oversight constitutional powers, be influential in playing a fundamental role in creating a new reality for the advancement, support, empowerment and protection of women in our Arab and African countries. This is through laws, legislation, government accountability, budget monitoring, and international treaties and agreements in the field of women’s rights. In addition, we must assume our responsibilities to support and encourage women to assume leadership positions and work to provide them with opportunities, means, and tools to achieve the fifth goal of the sustainable development goals.