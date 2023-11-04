The General Secretariat of the Federal National Council has completed its preparations to receive the eighteenth legislative term, which begins tomorrow, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The Secretary-General of the Federal National Council, Dr. Omar Abdul Rahman Al-Nuaimi, confirmed that the General Secretariat of the Council is working to achieve the vision of “the smartest and most sustainable Parliament,” which includes a number of strategic axes around business efficiency, research and development, smart digital empowerment, and sustainability, adding that “the General Secretariat is preparing with the beginning of Each new legislative chapter aims to modernize and develop its operations and systems, within a strategic framework that is compatible with the nature of the Council’s activities and competencies.

Al-Nuaimi said: “We were keen to carry out the work in the technical and administrative roles of the secretariat, which are numerous according to the activities and meetings of the various council bodies, in a planned and strategic manner based on several foundations, the most prominent of which is drawing inspiration from previous experiences and international parliamentary experiences, and the scientific application of these experiences, in a way that is appropriate to the internal environment.” and the external affairs of the Council.

He stressed that the General Secretariat has distinguished experience in developing parliamentary studies and research, and providing technical support to members, whether during participation in sessions and committee work, or during participation in parliamentary activities of various unions and participation in specialized conferences.

He pointed out that the General Secretariat has completed important stages within the “Digital Transformation Project,” which adopts a digital approach to the work of the Federal National Council, which ensures, through the cloud services provided, the access of those concerned to all services and data. It has also completed the development of the smart Parliament application, which enables the member to follow up on all his work. And requesting services via smartphone, in addition to projects to develop the session portfolio, develop the complaints application, and a platform for adopting general topics.

He pointed out the importance of the “Ithra” initiative in increasing the effectiveness of parliamentary discussions, shortening their time, and providing educational programs that contribute to supporting parliamentary work, so that members of the Council can become familiar with the various tasks assigned to them, as well as the details of the issues before them. This initiative aims to enrich the personal and specialized knowledge of members. The Federal National Council, in order to enable members to carry out their parliamentary work and activities, whether under the dome or during participation in internal and external parliamentary activities.