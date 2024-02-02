Next Wednesday, February 7, the Federal National Council will hold its fifth session of the first regular session of the eighteenth legislative term, headed by His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Council, during which it will discuss the topic of the government’s policy on enhancing citizens’ participation in the health sector.

During the session held in Zayed Hall at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the Council will discuss the issue raised within the axes of the policy of attracting specialized national medical personnel, qualifying and training national medical personnel and raising their efficiency in the medical sector, and the challenges of national medical personnel at the helm of their work.

The Council will review a letter issued to the government regarding the Council’s request to discuss the topic “Government policy in enhancing the role of government media to consolidate content and consolidate national identity.” It will also review reports received from the Council’s permanent committees regarding developments in their work.