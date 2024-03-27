The Federal National Council, during its eighth session of the first regular session of the eighteenth legislative term, held this evening, at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, headed by the Speaker of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, reviewed the report of the Health and Environmental Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council on the subject of “Government Policy on… Food Safety,” which included 15 parliamentary recommendations, including: “The importance of having federal legislation supporting the Food Safety Law, which aims to protect humans from potential risks from foods harmful to health, and developing a unified national approach to dealing with risks related to food safety to support the decisions of regulatory bodies and operations.” Her own”.

The recommendations also included the need to adopt unified standards and controls for food advertisements in coordination with the relevant authorities, ensuring regulation and control of electronic food promotion to reduce misleading foods, and the need to activate the role of the National Food Safety Committee, with the aim of increasing coordination efforts at the national level to follow up on the correct implementation of the law, and prepare legislation. A unified system for organizing household food control in coordination with the relevant authorities, in addition to developing a unified list of administrative measures and penalties that includes specifying the types of violations according to their type and severity, accelerating the completion of all regulations related to food safety, and increasing coordination between the competent authority and the concerned authorities.

The list of recommendations also included: “Completing the development, unification and implementation of the National System for Registration of Food Products (ZAD), especially with regard to the procedures and conditions for registering and monitoring food or feed, and accelerating the activation of the Federal Food Safety Index project, in accordance with the requirements of the World Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to develop The capabilities of the regulatory authorities, in addition to the importance of creating a platform, database, and a dedicated government website that addresses issues related to regulating food safety, determining the target percentage of Saudization with the relevant authorities and coordinating with higher education institutions, to determine specializations that match the requirements of the labor market, and setting incentives to attract national cadres.

The recommendations called for accelerating the adoption of the best technological programs and smart applications, to enhance inspection and control operations to ensure food safety, and activating the management of monitoring and investigating the number of cases of individuals infected with non-foodborne diseases at the state level, in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection through a joint electronic system, stressing the importance of The importance of determining the skills and knowledge content of training courses for food handlers, adopting qualified training partnerships, and the necessity of the Ministry developing a plan to enhance the awareness and educational aspect of food safety, safe food handling and consumer protection for all segments of society.