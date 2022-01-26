The Federal National Council strongly condemned the brutal and sinful terrorist attack carried out by the Houthi terrorist militia on civilian areas and facilities, through unmanned drones targeting the state.

During the council’s session held this morning, the Speaker of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, denounced the “cowardly” attacks carried out by the terrorist Houthi group, stressing that these attacks represent a threat to Arab security, the unity of character and spread of terrorism and a threat to international peace and security.

In his opening speech, Ghobash said: “The Council always affirms its permanent support for the Rashida leadership, in order to preserve the safety of citizens and the security of our vital facilities,” praising at the same time the role and valor of the UAE Armed Forces in confronting terrorist attacks.

The Federal National Council valued all the honorable stances adopted by the countries of the world in repelling these terrorist attacks, which showed their solidarity and standing with the United Arab Emirates in taking all means to defend its lands and the safety of its citizens and residents.



