During its eleventh session of the fourth regular session of the seventeenth legislative term, which was held yesterday, headed by Council Speaker Saqr Ghobash, the Federal National Council approved a draft federal law on regulating places of worship for non-Muslims, after discussing, amending and introducing a number of its clauses and articles amounting to 33 material.

The draft law specified 14 prohibitions on houses and rooms of worship, which included: using them for purposes other than those designated for them, and insulting the teachings on which any of the religions, sects or other beliefs are based in accordance with the provisions of this law, or the religions stipulated in other legislation in force in the state, or Calling for that, interfering in the politics, internal or external affairs of the state, or its system of government, or violating public order.

It also prohibited provoking sectarian, racial, religious or ethnic strife, calling for extremism or violence, practicing any activities aimed at proselytizing or advocating for one’s religions, sect or belief, practicing any worship, religious rites or rituals outside places of worship, and organizing conferences, seminars or conferences. Gatherings or events without obtaining the approval of the competent authority.

As well as disposing of its money for purposes other than for which it was established, holding external meetings and conferences, joining houses of worship, organizations, bodies, associations, or entities based outside the state, and practicing any rituals or rituals that lead to harm to oneself or others, or threaten health or safety. Or the security of any of the persons or visitors to the house of worship or its workers, and collecting donations or allowing them to be collected or announced through the audio, printed, visual, social media or any other means of communication and media.

And to have an official or informal relationship with the diplomatic or official institutions of any country in any capacity, and to prohibit interference in the internal or foreign policy of other countries, or to take the house of worship as a platform for that, or any other actions that the competent authority prohibits the house or rooms of worship from carrying out.

The draft law prohibits the establishment or allocation of a house or a room of worship in violation of the provisions of this law, its executive regulations, and the decisions issued for their implementation. The decision to license a place of worship.

The Penalties Article stipulates that whoever violates the provisions of this law and its implementing regulations and decisions shall be punished with a fine of not less than 100,000 dirhams and not more than three million dirhams. The application of the penalties stipulated in this law shall not prejudice any harsher penalty stipulated in any other law.

The draft law stipulates that a committee shall be established to determine the practices, worship, and rituals of religions, sects, and beliefs of non-Muslims within the country. licensing or assigning it. The executive regulations of this law specify the data and information that must be recorded in this register, while the Council has introduced an article entitled “allocation of worship rooms”, which stipulates that it is permissible to allocate worship rooms in coordination with the competent authority, and the executive regulations of this law specify the conditions, controls and procedures for privatization.

The article on “the funds of the house of worship” stipulates that the funds of the house of worship are its property, and its members or founders have no right to it or to claim any part of it, and the house of worship may not collect or receive donations or accept gifts, subsidies, bequests or grants from Any person or entity outside the country, and a house of worship may not transfer, provide, or transfer any aid, support, assistance, or funds outside the country except after obtaining the prior approval of the competent authority, and each house of worship must have a bank account in one of the operating banks In the country, in accordance with the controls and conditions specified by the executive regulations of this law.

The draft law specified the obligations of the house of worship to spend its funds in achieving the purposes for which it was established, to use the house of worship for the purposes specified in its statutes, and not to make any amendment to its statutes or change the presidency or membership of the council or its supervisor, or change its name or location unless After obtaining the approval of the competent authority, and providing the competent authority with all the data and information it requests related to the affairs of the house of worship, and enabling the employees of the competent authority to enter the headquarters of the house of worship, review and audit its documents, records and books, and provide the competent authority with its annual budget and financial data within a period not exceeding three Months from the end of the fiscal year, the legislation in force in the country, in addition to any other obligations decided by the competent authority.

And the draft law indicated that the Minister of Justice or the head of the local judicial authority – each within the limits of his competence, in agreement with the head of the competent authority – grants the status of judicial control officers to some employees of the competent authority in proving violations of the provisions of this law, its executive regulations and decisions issued according to what falls within the scope of their jurisdiction.

According to the draft law, places of worship existing on the date this law goes into effect must reconcile their conditions in accordance with its provisions, within six months from the date of its implementing regulations, and the competent authority may extend this period for similar periods not exceeding two years.

On the other hand, the members of the Council asked nine questions during the session, including two questions to Lieutenant General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior. They were answered in writing, while the Minister of Community Development, Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, requested a delay in answering four. Questions addressed to her about the social support program, restructuring the social support program for low-income people, inflation allowances within the social support program for low-income people, diversification and expansion of outlets for food support for low-income people, and she answered three questions about the application of Article 25 of the Wadima Law and the Community Schools Initiative, in addition to a question about the services of the Early Intervention Center at the Ras Al Khaimah Center for the Disabled.

The Minister of Community Development, Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, said: “Article 25 of the Child Rights and Dimah Law stipulates that the child has the right to possess knowledge and the means of innovation and creativity, and for that he has the right to participate in the implementation of entertainment, cultural, artistic, and scientific programs that are consistent with his age, public order and morals. the public, and the competent authorities and concerned authorities shall set the necessary programs for this.

She added: “The Child Rights Law applies to the age group under 18 years, and therefore the Ministry of Community Development was keen to implement cultural, artistic, scientific and entertainment programs for children, in cooperation and partnership with the federal and local authorities in the country to accommodate the specific age group, as the Ministry has worked since 2019 to this day.” The implementation of a set of training programs and workshops amounted to more than 200 workshops, and more than 5 thousand and 452 children benefited from them throughout the country, in cooperation with 23 partners, with the aim of enriching the cognitive imagination, enhancing the creative sense, and developing the technical and mental aspects of children », noting that Federal centers and creative centers are currently affiliated with the Ministry of Culture and Youth, and receive all members of society, and many initiatives target the age group from four to 15 years old.

In response to a question about the reasons for stopping the Community Schools initiative, the Minister of Community Development explained that the Community Schools initiative was launched through partnership between the school community and the local community, and benefiting from the schools’ infrastructure in providing a safe and positive family social environment that enhances community cohesion and communication between families. And the residents of the same neighborhood, noting that the initiative was stopped due to a number of challenges, including the provision of an additional budget allocated to the project for the tools and technologies necessary to provide activities and logistical equipment, maintenance and operational costs, etc., and the absence of an approved mechanism to unload and motivate the administrative staff from the school to implement the initiative, and the momentum of the school calendar for educational institutions. Academic activities that hinder students and families from participating in community school events.

She emphasized that the launch of the third phase will be studied in coordination with partners, in cooperation with educational institutions, local governments and the civil sector, to activate this initiative, bridge gaps, and find sustainable solutions to the challenges facing this project.

In response to a question about the early intervention unit at the Ras Al Khaimah Center for the Disabled, affiliated to the Ministry of Community Development, and the lack and limited services provided, Al Mazrouei indicated that the early intervention unit in Ras Al Khaimah is one of the first early intervention units that were launched within the Emirates Early Intervention Program in 2015. In the last year, the services of this unit expanded to include early detection of developmentally delayed children in kindergartens and nurseries, which led to the transfer of more of them to the early intervention unit. The number of cases of children currently enrolled in the Early Intervention Unit has reached 124 children, most of whom have developmental delays, stressing that the Ministry is providing more working cadres to ensure a better level of quality and that children receive appropriate treatment sessions.

Saif bin Zayed: Establishing a center for the rehabilitation of addicts and implementing punishment and treatment

Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, revealed that the ministry has set within its current plans and priorities the establishment of a specialized center for the implementation of punishment, treatment and rehabilitation of addicts, indicating that the ministry is currently coordinating with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, to develop a general vision. project and allocate the required budget.

In a written response to a parliamentary question about drug abuse among young citizens, His Highness said: “The Ministry of Interior has previously formed the Drug Control Council, which is concerned with implementing a national strategy for drug control, achieving strategic indicators, strengthening the role of ministries and governmental, federal and local agencies concerned with combating, and encouraging professional institutions.” on community contribution.

He pointed out that the Ministry of Interior has developed a national drug control strategy that aims to reduce the demand for drugs, through prevention, awareness-raising, rehabilitation and community integration, protecting the school environment, and reducing drug supply opportunities by controlling promoters and dealers.

And His Highness indicated that the Ministry has introduced updates to anti-drug plans to reduce the number of young drug users from 15 to 35 years old during the years 2019 and 2022, by intensifying the control of drug dealers and dealers, banning websites that promote drugs, reducing the rate of failure to periodic examination, and seizing drug users. The Ministry of the Interior has also launched proactive services through the “Participate to Prevent It” campaign, which aims to combat the promotional means of narcotic drugs that reach through social media platforms.

His Highness affirmed that the Drug Control Council supervised the plan to reduce the demand for drugs, which achieved a number of achievements, including training and qualifying the administrative staff to detect cases of abuse in schools, and 10,462 employees benefited from it, and the issuance of a parents’ guide to drug prevention and obtaining intellectual rights on it. Issuing a guide to drug prevention in the school environment and obtaining intellectual rights on it, defining procedures for dealing with suspected cases of drug use in schools, launching a Siraj platform for social communication to prevent drugs and raise awareness of their harms by implementing various campaigns (136 million views), and holding panel discussions. For parents to protect their children, in cooperation with the Ministry of Community Development, as 7,500 people benefited from it.

The written response indicated that the rehabilitation and rehabilitation programs included educational programmes, religious, cultural and sports programmes, special programs for the rehabilitation of drug addicts, vocational programmes, social support initiatives and programs for inmates, and special programs for the rehabilitation of drug addicts inmates of penal and correctional institutions were prepared, as follows: 12-step program, 295 beneficiaries, 99 Dialogue with the Spirit program, 264 beneficiaries, Recovery program, 467 beneficiaries, A Dose of Hope program, 20 beneficiaries, Exit and Didn’t Return program, 15 beneficiaries, Psychological Aid program, 20 beneficiaries, and Jahni program, 200 beneficiaries.

Awareness campaigns and incentives for committed delivery drivers

Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, said that the Ministry of Interior has launched and implemented awareness campaigns and held workshops to disseminate traffic culture among workers in the field of motorcycle delivery, train them in the field of delivery, and set incentives for committed drivers. traffic rules.

In a written response to a parliamentary question about delivery bikes, His Highness said: “The Ministry of Interior has established the Federal Traffic Council, which includes in its membership the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Industry and Advanced Technology, the Roads and Transport Authority, the Government of Sharjah, the Etihad Rail and the Roads Authority.” And transportation for the Government of Dubai, and Emirates Transport, ”noting that His Highness the Council specializes in the process of supervising strategic plans and work systems, supervising the treatment of strategic challenges and submitting proposals, in addition to expressing advisory and legal opinions, presenting studies, and coordinating with the concerned authorities.

And His Highness indicated that the Ministry has prepared axes regarding bicycles for delivery of orders, including a package of requirements and controls that are applied experimentally in the Emirate of Dubai, including obtaining a license for delivery activity, spending a year on a driver’s license to obtain a professional permit, standardizing uniforms, wearing a helmet and means of protection. And that the age of the bike does not exceed four years, and the requirements also included adherence to the approval of the approved box for delivery of orders, and the speed of the bike does not exceed 100 kilometers per hour, and does not load a passenger in the back, and does not drive on highways or during bad weather.