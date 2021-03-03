The parliamentary fact-finding mission on Operation “Barkhane” interviewed far-right Africanist Bernard Lugan on Tuesday March 2, provoking the anger of part of the opposition and other researchers specializing in the Sahel, taken aback. by this choice, to say the least, questionable. “If our committee wishes the lighting of recognized academics (…), I would suggest that we instead hear Niagalé Bagayoko, Johanna Siméant, Marielle Debos, André Bourgeot and Yvan Guichaoua”, writes for example the rebellious deputy of France Bastien Lachaud.

Nostalgic for apartheid

The excitement of parliamentarians and Bernard Lugan’s university “peers” concerns less his positions on the fiasco of Operation “Barkhane” than on Africa in general. Authentic nostalgic for apartheid in South Africa, Lugan has never hidden his monarchist sympathies, his tenderness for Charles Maurras and Action Française, as for the “benefits” of colonization. Unsurprisingly, the analyzes of the sulphurous university, based on the predominance of ethnic and racial questions, have attracted him the sympathy of military circles, where his theses are highly appreciated.

Common desk with Soral

The man with the mustache provided, a big fan of big game hunting in African reserves, has also given himself a second youth on the Web, in particular by holding a common desk with the far-right essayist Alain Soral. But the controversial invitation of Bernard Lugan illustrates above all the sinking of the Republic in progress on the question of the war in the Sahel, which has not been the subject of any parliamentary deliberation. At the last G5 Sahel summit in N’Djamena, Chad (February 15 and 16), Emmanuel Macron did not outline the slightest change in strategy to get out of the military quagmire, following the intervention decided by François Hollande in 2013.