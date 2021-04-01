Received with criticism by the opposition on the right and left, French Prime Minister Jean Castex alerted MPs that the British variant is more dangerous and that the virus is increasingly attacking young people. According to Castex, there is no conflict between the government and scientists, as some criticize.

After President Emmanuel Macron’s speech, this Thursday, April 1, it was Prime Minister Jean Castex’s turn to explain to the parliamentarians the measures taken and then put them to a vote.

To justify this new package of restrictions that extends the confinement to the entire territory of mainland France and that includes the closure of schools, until now a red line from the executive, Castex explained that the British variant that “we have known for months is more contagious” , is as it became known recently “more dangerous”. According to the Prime Minister in each of his visits to hospitals, “the virus attacks younger patients and in greater proportion without risk factors linked to comorbidities.”

According to Castex “this phenomenon is not exclusive to France. Since mid-March, the number of daily cases has tripled in Germany; it increased by 70% in Belgium and by 40% in the Netherlands ”.

The Prime Minister insisted in front of the deputies that “our health system is already under great pressure, and it has been for a long time. With more than 5,000 Covid patients hospitalized in intensive care, the peak of the second wave has already passed ”, although he recalled that the country is still“ below the level reached in the spring of 2020 ”, during the first wave.

The choice to extend the restrictions to the entire territory of mainland France is also justified, according to Castex, because “during the last ten days, the epidemic has spread throughout almost the entire national territory. Of the 96 metropolitan departments, 92 are experiencing an acceleration in viral circulation, with sometimes spectacular rates: more than 20% in one week in half of the departments, and more than 40% increase in a score of them ”.

Greater control for those who do not respect the restrictions

After the repetition of ephemeral parties such as the carnival that took place in Marseille a few weeks ago that brought together more than 6 thousand people without masks or social distance, Castex recognized that “although the vast majority of our fellow citizens spontaneously comply with current health regulations , a minority refuse to do so ”.

That is why the Government asked the Minister of the Interior to increase the number of policemen and gendarmes who control these people who believe they are “invincible to the ravages of the disease” and who organize “festive meetings”, “they ignore the curfew or are they refuse to wear masks ”, and announced the prohibition of alcohol consumption on public roads.

Regarding the closure of schools for a week starting next Monday, and the approved school holidays for all children in France between April 12 and 25, Castex acknowledged that his Government did everything “to avoid making this decision.” and he said he was aware that in all sectors there was a consensus on the need to keep schools open.

The politician boasted that France “is the country in Europe that has closed schools the least” since the health crisis broke out, only 10 weeks compared to 32 weeks that schools did not open, for example, in Italy. “

“We have always believed that if we ever had to use this tool, we should do so as a last resort and under conditions that minimize its impact. But it is clear that schools, universities and high schools are not spared from the epidemic. During the last two weeks, the incidence rate has increased more rapidly in children and adolescents than in the general population, ”argued Castex.

Finally, faced with criticism from all political sectors for the vacillations of the Macron government, the head of government asked parliamentarians “for the humility to admit that we do not know everything. Simply because we are faced with a new risk that no one can say with certainty how it is likely to evolve ”.

Castex also wanted to deny that there is a confrontation between the Government and scientists. If at first these were the ones that set the standard for the restrictions to be applied, in recent times the executive has ignored the recommendations of the scientists, arguing that it privileges the economic situation or the psychological health of the citizens.

“Managing a health crisis means combining a series of criteria,” defended Castex. “I want to say it and repeat it here in front of the national representation and in front of the entire Nation: there is no opposition between the political power and the medical power. But, and this is the role of the Government, we also have the duty – I mean the duty – to integrate other considerations into our decision-making, which are related to the social, educational, psychological, economic dimension of our country and our society. This is the role of the politician ”, he declared.

Marine Le Pen talks about Waterloo in vaccination in France

Minutes after President Macron finished his speech this Wednesday, March 31 at night, the opposition reacted to the new list of restrictions.

The president of the far-right party National Reunion (RN), Marine Le Pen, was one of the first to publish on the social network twitter. “The measures announced by Macron result in particular from a Waterloo (failure, ndlr) in vaccination for which he does not take responsibility.”

“Unfortunately, it is the French who pay the consequences of these delays, this pride, these inconsistencies, with a strong impact on their daily life,” he added.

“Third confinement, third failure! Nothing to prevent a fourth,” said his former ally Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, president of the sovereign Debout la France party.

For Guillaume Pelletier, vice president of the right-wing Republican party, the President of the Republic is a “technocrat.” It is according to the application of “at the same time” at its peak, confining without confining; closing schools without closing them; winning the vaccination battle but without a vaccine; supporting our caregivers but without means; living and working without life or work ”, he denounced.

On the other side of the political spectrum, the leader of the far-left France Insoumise party, Jean-Luc Mélenchon accused the president of “inconsistent”. “Students: some at school, some at home. Curfew without alternate work schedules = jamming. Air purifier? Free FFP2 mask? Free vaccine license? Nothing. Sorry,” Melenchon said.

The executive secretary of the socialist party (PS) Olivier Faure, criticized a president who “made a bet.” “It was the French who lost. Less than 15 days after the last announcements, obviously we have to change gears … The solitary exercise of power upsets everything,” he said.

The majority in the hands of the La República en Marcha (LREM) party, meanwhile, showed its support for the announced measures.

Laurent Saint-Martin, deputy of LaREM and head of the regional list in Ile-de-France, asked “to be collectively proud of the policies implemented so far, we have come together.” “Thanks to the vaccine, the way out of the crisis is gestating: let’s continue,” he said.

For his part, Marc Fesneau, Minister of Relations with Parliament and number two of the central party MoDem, a government ally, wrote on Twitter: “Be concrete and make choices. Be humble in the face of the challenges and difficulties we are going through, the need to constantly question ourselves. Give credible perspectives. “