The Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, during a meeting held yesterday headed by Committee Chairman Dr. Ali Rashid Al-Nuaimi, and in the presence of representatives of the Ministry of Interior, continued two federal draft laws regarding “rehabilitation” and “juvenile delinquents and those at risk of delinquency.” During the meeting, they discussed some of the committee’s observations and amendments to the articles of the two laws, and discussed them with representatives of the Ministry of Interior.

The draft federal law regarding rehabilitation, which consists of 18 articles, according to the explanatory note, aims to speed up the integration of convicts into society, facilitate their obtaining a certificate of criminal investigation without precedents, facilitate access to jobs, and implement the idea of ​​post-care for them.

According to the explanatory memorandum of the federal draft law on juvenile delinquents and those at risk of delinquency, the government decided to propose the draft law, which consists of 47 articles, given that caring for young people and juveniles is one of the priorities that the United Arab Emirates seeks to achieve out of its awareness of the need to preserve future generations who are bound by it. The state hopes to follow the march of achievements.



