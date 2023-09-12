Dubai (WAM)

The National Archives and the National Library revealed that it will launch, in cooperation with the Emirates Literature Foundation, the “Knowledge Space” program with its first forum, “Through the Lens of the Archive,” which is scheduled to be held at the Archives and the National Library headquarters on September 20, as part of the activities of the second cultural season of the Archives and the National Library, to shed light on the role of archive systems in Preserving the nation’s memory and creating common awareness within the framework of interest in documents as the primary source of accurate information that contributes to the dissemination of knowledge, which elevates people and society, and the role of the institutions that established the infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates and their efforts in documenting the country’s history and progress.

Abdullah Majid Al Ali, Director General of the National Archives and Library, said that the National Archives and Library are concerned with archival knowledge content and the appropriate methods for preserving and making it available, and spreading knowledge and awareness of the importance of documents and preserving them as part of the nation’s memory. Al Ali added that the National Archives and Library open their doors to researchers, academics, and those interested in the history and heritage of the United Arab Emirates in order to obtain documented information to be the primary source of knowledge. The Archive places at the forefront of its tasks the preservation, documentation, and archiving of the nation’s memory in accordance with the highest standards and practices, and it is keen to keep pace with technology. “Developed and renewed, and exporting the historical dimension that we are proud of to the world so that nations can take it as an ideal national experience.”

He said, “It is certain that the results of the cooperation with the Emirates Literature Foundation in the activities that fall under the umbrella of the Second Cultural Season of the National Archives and Library 2023 are the fruits of the memorandum of understanding and agreement between the two sides, and we thank the Emirates Literature Foundation for its efforts and cooperation.”

For her part, Isabel Abulhoul, founder, advisor and member of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Literature Foundation and recipient of the Order of the British Empire, expressed her happiness in cooperating with the Archives and the National Library in the “Knowledge Space” program, as this initiative reflects our commitment to providing opportunities for individuals to enhance their knowledge of cultural development. The first forum will also provide activities Thought-provoking and highlighting the profound impact of archive systems on society.

It is worth noting that the “Knowledge Space” program includes a group of cultural events related to the archive and the development of the cultural scene. The events – which will be held monthly between September 2023 and March 2024 – include a series of sessions that address a number of important topics. The inaugural forum of the “Knowledge Space” program, which is held under the title: “Through the Archive Lens,” includes three sessions, the first entitled: “The Gulf as a Crossroads for Civilizations,” the second: “Building a Nation,” and the third: “The Legacy of the Past: A Wealth of Knowledge.” The sessions present ideas related to the role of archives and libraries. In promoting the social and economic progress of countries and the role of institutions that contributed to establishing the state’s infrastructure in documenting the history and culture of the region and narrating aspects of the glorious history of the United Arab Emirates. The forum will witness the presentation of excerpts from the documentary series “The History of the Emirates.”

A number of specialists and experts are participating in the forum, most notably: Dr. Ahmed Al-Shuaibi, Amna Abu Al-Houl, director Anthony Giffin, Dr. Peter Magee, Dr. Timothy Power, Sanam Yaqoub, Abdul Rahman Al-Zaabi, Alia Al-Shamsi, Mahnaz Fancy, and William Zimmerly.

The Archives, the National Library, and the Emirates Literature Foundation provide the opportunity for participants to join discussions, contribute to cultural interaction, and promote dialogues moderated by experts and thought leaders with the aim of shedding light on multiple aspects of cultural heritage and its role in shaping the features of societies.

It is worth noting that the “Knowledge Space” program represents an opportunity for the public to visit the headquarters of the Archives and the National Library and learn about the rich history of the United Arab Emirates, and provides an opportunity for everyone, specialists, academics and students, to join the community of culture lovers, allowing them to participate in the dialogue about the history and heritage of the United Arab Emirates. Its present and future.