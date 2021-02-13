Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The National Archives has provided social studies and national education curricula in state schools with short national historical documentaries that support the curriculum and explain its details, and enrich students’ visual and mental memory with national principles, in a way that enhances loyalty and belonging, solidifies national identity, and creates a historical memory for them.

Within the framework of continuous cooperation and strategic partnership with the Ministry of Education, the National Archives made available ten documentary films from the Ministry’s “Memory of the Nation”, which were included on the “Diwan” platform. The Ministry also included them in school books, and provided access to the historical documentary film through a code for the survey. For each movie, where the student can watch the movie via his mobile device.

The Ministry classified the films produced by the National Archives, according to what is consistent with their subjects of lessons, as “Education” supported its national curricula with these films that were produced with national responsibility.

Abdullah Majed Al Ali, Executive Director of the National Archives, said: The National Archives is a strong supporter of the projects and the education system in the country, believing in its documentary mission and its societal role, pointing out that the many important projects and initiatives that link the National Archives with the Ministry of Education qualified it to receive the Khalifa Award Educational », within the category of institutions that support education.