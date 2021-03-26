Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

The National Archives provides a guide to the customer journey, so that a series of customer interactions to obtain the service is divided into separate stages, for analysis and development in order to provide an opportunity for customer service employees.

The customer journey is divided into 4 stages, including the stage of obtaining service information, where the customer searches for the required service, how to obtain it, and the time period for submission and completion. This may happen by searching the website for the nearest customer service center, or by contacting the government agency to find out the service requirements, or by personally going to a customer service employee and talking to him about the service, followed by the second stage in submitting the service request, where the customer initiates interaction with the government agency To obtain the service, this may include submitting the application electronically, submitting the required documents to the customer service center, or inquiring or requesting service by phone.

third level

Communication is resolved during the course of the procedures in the third stage, where the customer pays the price of the service and gets it, and “this includes multiple interactions, during the period of the request procedures.” This may include requesting additional documents that the customer did not provide when submitting the request, or informing the customer of the latest developments about the status of his request, or any additional fees incurred by him, followed by the fourth and final stage in the completion of the service for the customer, where the service transaction ends, and the customer gets the service He sought to obtain it, and this may include sending the document to the customer by mail or e-mail, informing the customer that he had received the service, or by directing the customer to the customer service center to receive the documents.

The National Archives affirms commitment to expeditiously providing service to the client at the workplace, or by entering the website.