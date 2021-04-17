Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The National Archives, in cooperation with the strategic partner of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, organized a virtual ceremony to honor the graduates of the fourth batch of associates of the Professional Certificate in Document and Archives Management.

The ceremony was inaugurated by Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Al-Raisi, Director General of the National Archives, who praised the professional certificate program, which has proven successful, as it is the graduation of the fourth batch of its affiliates, stressing that evidence of this success is the experience that its affiliates gain, which they translate in their fields of work in the archives of official authorities The state.

He revealed the national role that the National Archives plays in organizing the archives of more than 300 government institutions in the country, and the approval of the Council of Ministers to merge the National Library with the National Archives in the UAE, in a manner that meets the knowledge needs, stressing the importance of using data science and artificial intelligence in order to develop the documentation and archiving processes. .

Professor Silvia Serrano, Director of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, said: “Today we reap the fruits of the successful cooperation between the National Archives and Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, and we are fully confident that this cooperation will produce generations of qualified experts. We have recently launched a bachelor’s program in document management and archive sciences.”