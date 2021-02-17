Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

Dr. Abdullah Al-Raisi, Director General of the National Archives, on the occasion of the ceremony honoring the winners of the 11th edition of the Young Historian Award for the year 2019-2020 yesterday, which was organized by the National Archives, praised the interaction of students and schools with the Young Historian Award, since its launch in cooperation with the Ministry of Education In 2009, stressing the importance of the national role played by the award, through its contribution to implanting the principles of good citizenship in the souls of students who are the nation’s wealth and guaranteeing its future, developing historical awareness, rooting moral values ​​and national principles for them, and enhancing loyalty and belonging to the homeland and its wise leadership, in addition to Helping them to develop their research skills, as a large number of students from public and private schools participated in the ceremony.

For his part, Abdullah Majed Al Ali, Executive Director of the National Archives, said: We celebrate today the fruits of the Young Historian Award that the National Archives adopts and sponsors in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, which has proven its excellence in achieving its desired goals.

He added: The award, which is a translation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, was launched in 2009, and since that date it has been working to consolidate the history and heritage of the UAE in the minds of students.

He pointed out that the Young Historian Award, which was known for school trips, resulted in an important number of serious publications that discussed the history of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, who calls for pride.

Hamad Al-Hamiri, Director of the Research and Knowledge Services Department at the National Archives, Chairman of the Young Historian Committee, said: The National Archives paid great attention to the Young Historian Award, increasing its budget at the end of 2019, and a special committee was designated for receiving materials and evaluation, and coordinating with schools and with strategic partners. New axes have been added, consistent with the conditions that society lived through with the beginnings of the spread of “Corona”. The evaluation of student research participating in the categories of the Young Historian Award, which includes: oral history, geographical history, economic history, and social history – resulted in the following results: The “Al Jazeera Al Hamra between Past and Present” research won in the Geographical History category, and “Delma in the face of Corona” », And” the geographical history of the UAE “, in the first three places in a row. The “Solar Energy” research won the second place in the economic history category, while the “Drum” research won the third place in the Oral History category. The second place went to research: “The efforts of the UAE government and its rational leaders in dealing with the Corona virus” in the Social History category, while seven researches won the third place: “Martyrs of duty and what is related to them in social circles”, and “The UAE is the homeland of humanity in the time of Corona”, And he discussed “the pioneering strategy of the UAE in facing the challenges of Corona globally,” and “Emirati women between leadership and leadership,” and “The Sunna study”, and “Emirati women”, and “between the sand dunes.”