The Harf Reading Club at the Archives and the National Library, in conjunction with the Month of Reading, organized a virtual dialogue session entitled “Individual Reflections on the Book (The Sea in Emirati Memory: A Tragedy of Life and Death)” by Ali Abu Al-Rish, in view of the strong ties between the people of the Emirates and the sea since ancient times in travel. And trade, fishing and diving, where some crafts, professions and marine industries arose among the population due to their proximity to the sea. Dr. Zainab Al-Qaisi, founder of the Sofa Reading Club, said in the session: The writer Ali Abu Al-Rish’s view of the sea was completely philosophical and unique in his book. He emphasized that the sea environment in the Emirates has its own customs and traditions. For him, the sea is not a body of water, but rather a refuge and the home of civilization. It carries in its depths a pearl and a frightening mystery. It is the tragedy of life and death, it is the source of livelihood and the cause of death.

The lecture touched on the images of the sea that are deeply rooted in Emirati society. The sea is a source of majesty with its influence on the Emirati conscience, and the sea, which is a source of livelihood, is also that deep abyss that swallowed souls. Traveling far into its depths was fraught with danger, and diving into its bowels made diving a turning point between death and life. The dialogue session showed that the book (The Sea in Emirati Memory: The Tragedy of Life and Death) – issued as part of a series of publications by the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi – consists of 8 chapters, and delves into the definition of myth and ritual and their function, and sheds light on the legend of “Baba Duriah” in the Emirates. And the relationship of the sea’s conscience to human existence.

The chapters of the book also address the relationship between the vast sea and the guest ego, and other philosophical readings that open a horizon for the reader towards unique information.

The National Archives and Library established the Harf Club with the aim of encouraging effective reading and giving its audience an opportunity to use their free time in what benefits them, develops their critical thinking skills, encourages them to have a civilized and constructive spirit of debate, gives its members the skill of dialogue, and provides the opportunity to exchange ideas and viewpoints in an organized manner, and contribute In developing the ability to communicate constructively.