Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The National Archives and the National Library participated in the annual conference of the American Oral History Association, which was held in Baltimore, Maryland, with a pictorial presentation in which it highlighted the knowledge services and community initiatives that lie at the heart of its missions and the UAE’s strategies aimed at documenting its honorable history and preserving the nation’s memory for generations. The National Archives and Library focused on: On the services it provides with the aim of benefiting students, the general community, and researchers from inside and outside the country.

The presentation, presented by Dr. Aisha Belkhair, Research Advisor at the National Archives and Library, included some educational initiatives and activities, awareness lectures and training workshops provided by the specialized work teams throughout the year, aiming to educate new teachers, parents, university students and new diplomats. The presentation – as part of the initiatives of the National Archives and Library that the participants viewed – focused on the role it plays in urging students from different educational levels to participate in the Young Historian Award.

On the other hand, the National Archives and Library provide knowledge services to international universities, researchers and academics wishing to conduct field research in the UAE, and have previously cooperated with visiting professors and researchers from the United States of America, Japan, Korea and Armenia. The presentation covered everything new, such as the availability of thousands of historical documents on the website of the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive (AGDA), smart applications that facilitate access to archive and national library services, and the attention directed to the national upbringing of generations through packages of educational programs and innovative educational games.

Dr. Aisha Belkhair, research advisor and head of the oral history team, confirmed that this participation is a qualitative participation, as the exhibition platform received a large number of visitors to the exhibition who expressed their admiration for the efforts of the Archives and the National Library in collecting personal interviews that are classified and transcribed, then recorded, documented, and published in a series of history volumes. Alshafi, which is published under the title “Their Memory is Our History.” The attendees interacted with the presentation materials and learned about aspects of the UAE’s ancient and modern history, and confirmed that they would follow the archive and national library platforms in order to view the digital archive of the Arabian Gulf and its publications, periodicals and smart applications.