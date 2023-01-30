Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)
The Archives and the National Library launched the new version of its website to keep pace with the development it is witnessing, and to enhance its vital role in preserving the memory of the nation, and to facilitate researchers, academics and the public to access its pioneering services.
Regarding the new website, Abdullah Majid Al Ali, Director General, said: “Within the framework of the archive and the National Library’s continuous endeavors towards development and expansion in the field of services and tasks, we found it necessary to update the website so that the customer can access these services easily and easily. An official archive and national library on the Internet, a bridge for communication with the audience of beneficiaries over time, and a window on the electronic information and services that we provide to them.
He added: We, in the archives and the National Library, are constantly working to reduce the distance between the researcher, wherever he is, and the memory of the homeland, which we are working to collect and preserve according to the latest international standards, and to facilitate access to it.
He noted that the tasks and services of the archive and the national library are constantly evolving and expanding, as they have become a center for preservation and restoration, and soon the national library will be a new beacon, forming with the archive the wings of a bird that carries the nation’s memory and the country’s cultural and intellectual heritage, and the purpose of all of this is to be the researcher, academic and student. The general public is able to access these historical, heritage and cultural treasures in general, and to benefit from them in writing about the glorious history of the UAE, its ancient heritage, and its cultural and intellectual depth. Therefore, the new version of the website was created in order to contribute to achieving the message and vision of the Archive and the National Library.
Premium services
In her speech, Salma Al-Mansoori, Director of the Support Services Department, indicated that the website, in its new version, facilitates the mission of the archive and the national library in providing distinguished archival services, and paves the way for smart services and making available the treasures of the archive and the national library, and facilitates the display of various research materials in a modern and advanced technical framework. She praised the technologies used in the new website, which is one of the most powerful content management systems and supports the data entry process and its workflow.
When reviewing the details of the website and its services, Abdul Aziz Al-Amim, Head of the Information Technology Department, said: The website, in its new version, presents the latest news and the most important events of the archive and the National Library in all fields. The Internet has received a distinguished response from researchers and those interested in the history of the United Arab Emirates and the Gulf region, because it contains thousands of original historical documents, including written documents, photographs and multimedia, that record important aspects of the history and heritage of the United Arab Emirates and the Arabian Peninsula. All of this makes this website a valuable addition to researchers, academics and students of knowledge inside and outside the country.
Artificial intelligence
Abdulaziz Al-Amim indicated that the use of artificial intelligence has been started on the site through the virtual chatbot. As well as custom interfaces, which support researchers, academics, students and the public, as changes occur to the site interface to suit the type of registered user.
The head of the Information Technology Department revealed the site’s interest in people of determination, as many auxiliary features have been added that facilitate them to fully deal with the site, for example, the smart reader automatically reads text in Arabic and English, and the site has the feature of enlarging and reducing the font, and converting the screen to the night interface , and many other characteristics.
It should be noted that the domain of the website www.nla.ae facilitates access to the Emirates Library website and access to studies, research, some books and photos, and allows the visitor to request archival materials.
In line with the mission of the Archives and the National Library in providing reliable and trustworthy information – the website provides the visitor with abundant and reliable information from the most accurate historical sources, and enables the browser to view the versions of the Archives and the National Library, and the purchase service has been added – through the website – for printed versions with shipping For the user, and take advantage of the subjects of the Liwa scientific journal.
