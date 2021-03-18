Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The National Archives confirmed that preserving the history of the country has been a top priority over the past years, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, that 2021 in the UAE be the “year of fiftieth”, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the founding Country.

Thanks to the support of the wise leadership, and based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the National Archives has remained the faithful guardian of the nation’s memory and the preservation of historical records since its establishment in 1968 under the directives of the builder and founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “May God bless his soul.”

His Excellency Hamad Abdul-Rahman Al-Midfa, Secretary-General for Federal Supreme Council Affairs in the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Chairman of the National Archives Administration – on this occasion – said: “We are receiving the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, that this year be« General The Fifty »We pledge our wise leadership to continue the national march in order to create a brighter and more joyful future for generations. We continue to preserve the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his brothers the founding fathers, and document the legacy of the great leaders who followed their path of development, prosperity and advancement of mankind.

He added: “The National Archives, as it crosses into the next fifty years, is walking confidently towards a better future for generations, preserving for them the memory of their homeland full of achievements that dazzled the world, and working to achieve the visions of the rational leadership and the comprehensive development process, and on this level, the officials in the National Archives and all employees We are committed to highlighting the values ​​of the past and its achievements, which the National Archives is proud to preserve in its archives, and to make them available to the people of the nation to take pride in their glorious history, and we are confident that the nation’s youth are responsible, and they will present their creative ideas and innovative ideas that look forward to the future in order to support the achievement of national achievements, and to promote the march of progress and prosperity. ».

For his part, Abdullah Muhammad Al Raisi, Director General of the National Archives, said: “The details conveyed by the speech of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State,“ may God protect him ”, represent an important illumination on the roadmap that extends to reach the centenary of the UAE, and we are in The National Archives We continue to work for the development of the National Archives’ strategy in the next fifty years in light of the directives of our wise leadership, and based on the extrapolation of the future features, and what it requires in terms of pioneering strategic plans and ambitious national projects that pour in the path that makes it maintain its distinction with more progress among the global archives. Grand ».

He added: “The growth, development and prosperity the UAE has witnessed has taken place in record time. The UAE has recorded unparalleled success in achieving high rates in various areas of development, and this is what gives us hope and optimism, and sharpens our resolve to continue the march diligently and with a solid will to reach the UAE centenary. , And we are more developed and advanced at the level of archival work, and at all levels, and in various fields, and we are walking behind our wise leadership that embraced space with its ambitions as it paves the way to the future.

For his part, Abdullah Majed Al Ali, Executive Director of the National Archives, affirmed that the National Archives places at the forefront of its tasks preserving the memory of the homeland, documenting and archiving it in the second half of this century according to the highest standards and practices in the world. The historical dimension that we are proud of for the world to be taken by nations as an ideal national experience, and for that we will work to develop clear plans and mechanisms that enable future generations to continue this national role, and to strengthen it with the vision of our comprehensive leadership that paves the way for development in the interest of the Emirates, humanity and the world.

He added, it is certain that the National Archives will continue its role in national upbringing, fulfilling its societal responsibilities, and its national mission with complete confidence in documenting the glorious past of the Emirates and codifying the glorious present, on the road towards a future that increases the emirate’s progress, progress and prosperity.

He pointed out that the National Archives, as it is preparing its strategic plan for the fifty years, will launch a number of initiatives such as: providing a scientific research laboratory to enable innovations in the field of archiving, establishing an archive training and development center, and developing programs to help government agencies to manage electronic documents.

He pointed out that the National Archives at the beginning of this year called on social media for the participation of everyone from inside and outside the National Archives to provide it with creative ideas in making the future in the archiving sector and preserving history in the next 50 years.

The National Archives showed great interest in designing the future of archives in most of its activities. In a global dialogue session organized and attended by heads of major archives in the world entitled “The Future of Archives After Covid-19” The National Archives discussed the future performance of archives in preserving history and heritage for generations, and it was emphasized in it. On the importance of preserving historical files and documents, digital documentation for decision-makers, the importance of expanding the circle of remote communication, creating a new model for constructive communication via the Internet, enhancing the role of archives in research and creativity and providing important information for future generations.

Emphasis was placed on the importance of preserving historical documents, training in the use of technologies, and continuing to convert traditional documents into digital. The session highlighted the importance of “collective memory”, the importance of the present for generations looking towards future horizons, and the importance of transforming The current stage is an opportunity to collect more information that will benefit future generations.

The National Archives explained the importance of the digital archive for the Arab Gulf, which includes thousands of historical documents and makes them available to all for free via the Internet, and was one of the archive sites that a huge number of researchers benefited from at this stage, and this project came as a result of the National Archives’ interest in the future and its extrapolation of the events it bears.

The interest of the National Archives in designing the future of the archiving sector and preserving history is reflected in its focus on the archive’s association with the work of libraries, strengthening its role in preserving and making government records available to decision-makers and researchers, distributing roles and archiving tasks to include all emirates of the country, and paying attention to digital transformation in preserving and making documents available, and introducing artificial intelligence in Indexing and Searching.

Enhancing safety and security measures for preserving contents

Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

The National Archives takes a set of measures, according to the standard specifications, to avoid any damage or loss to archival materials preserved in it, to achieve the highest levels of security and safety at preservation sites, to provide the appropriate environment for preserving archival materials, and to plan to prepare for disasters and recover after their occurrence.

The National Archives provided the appropriate specifications in its buildings and halls, by designing warehouses and storage sites according to security and safety specifications, while avoiding the use of harmful and dangerous materials in them such as: electricity, water channels, securing entrances and exits «doors – guarding», and selecting and installing the appropriate equipment to style the archive. Iron shelves », providing the appropriate climate« temperatures and humidity », installing an air-conditioning system, providing openings for natural ventilation for stores when needed, providing an early detection system for fire detection, an automatic fire extinguishing system, and planning and implementing the process of periodic monitoring of preservation, security and safety equipment and devices in Archive sites, putting in place an insect and rodent control system, and periodically cleaning up warehouses.