Motorboating has found a place in Mazarrón, which this weekend once again welcomes the best pilots in the sport with the celebration of the King’s Cup of jet skis and the last event of the National Championship, try the latter in the that the best pilots will come into action. The show is assured since there are 157 confirmed entries among all categories, the highest of the entire season.

The presentation ceremony, held yesterday in the Captaincy building of the port of Mzarrón, was attended, among other authorities, by the general director of Sports, Francisco Javier Sánchez, and of Mobility and Coastal, Pablo Marín, who highlighted “the importance it has for the Region the organization of events of this national and international scope, and the showcase and economic injection that it represents for the municipalities and regions, in this case Mazarrón, the arrival of a large number of competitors, organizers, companions and sports fans , even more so on dates when tourist deseasonalization is promoted.

world champions



During the competition days you will be able to see the top Spanish representatives of this sport on an international level in action, such as Alex Palau, GP4 world champion; Alejandro Molina, third in the GP1 World Championship; and the Murcian Rubén Jiménez, fifth in the GP2 World Championship, in addition to five French drivers who have asked to participate in the competition due to the good international lineup that this event has.

The competition types will be circuit, rallyjet and offshore. In offshore there will be a final classification of the race that will be the Copa del Rey, and for the Spanish Championship there will be a classification for each stage, scoring two separate races for the Spanish Championship in all categories, except in GP4 which will be a single race. proof.

The schedule will be tomorrow, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for administrative and technical verifications of all modalities. On the same Saturday, from 11 a.m., there will be free practice and, starting at 11:45 a.m., the Circuit modality competition, with prize giving at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., there will be the administrative and technical checks for rallyjet and offshore, and at 9:45 a.m. the rallyjet race, while at 11:45 a.m. there will be the offshore race. Finally, at 3 p.m. the trophy presentation will take place.