The end of 2020 was marked by the Government’s attack on Justice. Already in the first days of 2021, President Alberto Fernández confirmed the trend by stating that “you have to get your hands on justice” and redouble his criticism of Supreme Court rulings.

The last days of the year also marked the beginning of a new confrontation with the agricultural sector. On December 30, the Government decreed the closure of corn exports, which led to the reaction of the rural entities that announced a strike with a marketing halt for Monday.

The third chapter was the advance towards the control of private medicine. First it was Cristina Kirchner who demanded in her speech at the La Plata ceremony a “broad reform of the health system.” And then, a counter-march that made clear the initiative to defund prepayments: on the same day a 7% increase was authorized and later canceled. Everything was registered in the Official Gazette.

And, finally, and already in the first days of this year Kirchnerism showed another of its usual cards, control when activating the press. “It is possible to think of a new media law,” said Senator Oscar Parrilli, a regular spokesman for the ultra ks.

Before these attacks, the National Academy of Business Sciences, the body that presides Jorge Aufiero, He described the situation the country is going through as “complex” and issued a statement in which he denounced the “advance on individual freedoms.”

“The national government has determined an escalation in practically all levels of the Argentine Republic“, the statement starts. And it adds: The permanent intention to advance on Justice; the insistence of sanctioning a new media law; the intention to interfere in agricultural activity attacking the sector that contributes the most foreign currency to the country; and the containment of rates through the restriction of increases —with all the distortions that it generates in the economy— reveal a systematic and forceful advance on private activity “.

“As a corollary, the decision to leave the private health system without funding will make it difficult, in the midst of the pandemic, to continue the medical care of the population.”

And he concludes: “For all that is stated in this statement, the National Academy of Business Sciences urges dialogue with the national authorities, with the aim of agree on economic measures that give predictability to business decisions in order to promote investment in the different sectors of the economy and achieve the country’s long-awaited recovery. “