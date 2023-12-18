Home page World

From: Andreas Knobloch

Canteen food in Germany: For many people it's hard to imagine life without it, but some of the offers are surprising. Like the Cape Town pizza.

Dresden – In May 2023, the North Rhine-Westphalia catering provider apetitio AG evaluated the favorite food in the company catering industry in 2022. Spaghetti Bolognese remains in first place, followed by the vegetarian dish cappelletti pesto pan and the currywurst with fries. Guaranteed not to be included in the ranking: the Cape Town pizza, which is offered in the Unimensa Dresden.

Pizza Cape Town for 2.90 euros – does the price beat the possible taste?

“What’s the nastiest thing your cafeteria has ever offered?” asks a user on the Reddit platform. As an example, a screenshot of the special pizza has just been attached. The The discovery caused as many eyebrows as a bakery bill. The “Cape Town” pizza could well be a “bad dish” when you look at the ingredients: Vienna sausages, gherkins, tartar sauce and fried onions. On the other hand, this is Pizza Hawaii is a trivial offense.

“Do you live in hell?”: Pizza Cape Town comments cause a stir

Positive for students: You only pay 2.90 euros, which is currently – cannot be compared with an airport beer – is hard to beat. For many, this is a reason to try it out: “I might like and taste it for 2.90 euros.” Another student from another city writes: “2.90? I eat it every day at that price. At my university cafeteria you don't even get soup for that.” But the ingredients still seem to be the big eye-catcher: “When I hear Vienna sausages, gherkins, tartar sauce and fried onions, I immediately think “Cape Town!” And pizza,” and struck a chord with most people, 80 people liked his comment. “Digga, what does this have to do with Cape Town?” says another.

While some would probably join the Cape Town pizza experiment, others choose more dramatic words: “Human dignity is inviolable.” In the comments section, one person is also surprised because there are always such types of pizza in his area. This is followed by the question: “Do you live in hell?” And the user also gets a real experience report: “I knew straight away that this was the Dresden cafeteria. I ate the pizza once. It’s fine, but the tomato sauce and the pickles don’t go together.” “It’s fine” says a lot. (ank)