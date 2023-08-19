The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 25.83 points, rising by 0.07 percent, to close at 34,500.66. While the S&P500 fell by 0.01 percent, at 4,369.71. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.2 percent, ending the session at 13,290.78.

The Dow ended the week down 2.2 percent, its worst level since March. Meanwhile, the S&P500 index fell by 2.1 percent, in a losing streak for the third consecutive week, a series not seen since February.

The Nasdaq Composite fell about 2.6 percent, retreating for the third straight week of losses – for the first time since December.

Caseyte Technology shares lost nearly 14 percent on a disappointing earnings report. Shares of major technology companies, including Meta, Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet, also continued their decline this week.

Tesla shares fell 1.70 percent to $215.49, recording losses for the sixth consecutive session, while WeWork fell 11.25 percent.

Michael Hartnett, a strategic analyst at Bank of America, warned that US stocks may decline by an additional 4 percent, due to pressures in the Chinese economy.

“I feel like the markets are rethinking their optimism since July, where we had a soft landing story,” said Michelle Clover, chief portfolio strategist at Global X ETFs.

“Now it’s still growing, but there are question marks emerging as to how high interest rates will continue to rise? So the narrative this month has been on long-term yields,” Clover added.

The 10-year US Treasury yield rose Thursday to its highest level since October 2022. The upward move came a day after the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s July meeting were released, which indicated that more rate hikes may be likely in the future as inflation fears persist. .

However, bond yields retreated from their highest levels on Friday, with the interest rate on 10-year Treasury notes falling by about 5 basis points, at 4.25 percent.

But investors have major important developments on the horizon next week, including Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks at the annual Jackson Hole Central Banking Symposium, and traders will also be watching the results of chipmaker Nvidia’s business.