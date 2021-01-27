Note to readers: EL PAÍS offers openly the Future Planet section for its daily and global information contribution on the 2030 Agenda, the eradication of poverty and inequality, and the progress of developing countries. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The sea was not calm, but at 2 hours and 30 minutes in the afternoon of March 22, 2020, Captain Rafael Benavente felt another shock. I was in the cockpit of the Peruvian Navy Ship (BAP) Carrasco, an oceanographic vessel built in 2014 by the Freire Shipyard company from the port of Vigo, when he heard a message with the air of Eureka!

– Here it is, it’s the mountain range! – Some crew members warned him from the lower part of the ship.

Benavente immediately went down to the area where the ship’s scientific teams are located and appreciated the surprising profile of the seabed on a screen. It rose and fell from more than 3,000 meters deep and rose up to more than 1,800 meters in the water, as if it were a portion of the Andes Mountains stuck in the darkest depths of the sea.

The submerged mountains

“We felt satisfied and there were hugs,” says this official from the Peruvian Navy that the Carrasco commands. They came from a mission in Antarctica with several other officers and scientists, and they had organized to, when they arrived off the southern coast of Paracas (about 260 kilometers south of Lima), to drop an echo sounder and explore the seabed.

Not that this deep mountain range was absolutely unknown. Its existence has been known for some years, to the point that in 2010, Chile created at the opposite end of it, near Easter Island and where the seamounts do come out of the sea, a protected area of ​​150,000 square kilometers, called Motu Motiro Hiva Marine Park or PM Salas y Gómez.

The point is that, from those remote places located 3,500 kilometers from the Chilean coast, to the area located in front of Paracas, which is rather called the Nasca Dorsal, there are 2,900 kilometers of submerged mountains that have barely revealed their secrets. “There may be the origin of life,” says Héctor Soldi, former director of the Institute of the Sea of ​​Peru (IMARPE).

This extensive chain of mountains and underwater plains, called Cordillera de Salas, Gómez and Nasca, includes apparently volcanic cones, whose activity is unknown, as well as underwater canyons, where there could be unregistered abyssal fish or species associated with sulfur gas emanations. . “We don’t know what’s in those depths,” Soldi adds.

What is known is that there are millions of bacteria that process what falls from the distant surface downwards (a dead fish, for example) and allow nutrients to flow into the waters above, where 12 edible species circulate. Among them, horse mackerel (Trachurus murphyi), Mackerel (Scomber japonicus) or the nice (Sarda chilensis chilensis).

Three species of tuna (yellow-tailed, big-eyed, skipjack) also navigate these parts; three shark (blue, diamond, hammer); 14 species of cetaceans, including the blue whale (Balaenoptera musculus), the orca (Orcinus orca) and the bottlenose dolphin (Tursiops truncatus); as well as two types of reptiles, including the loggerhead turtle (Caretta caretta).

In the Nasca Ridge there is a record of 1,116 species of marine fauna, which makes it a hot spot due to its high biodiversity

For now according to a report from the National Service of Natural Areas Protected by the State (SERNANP)In the Nasca Ridge there is a record of 1,116 species of marine fauna, which makes it a hot spot due to its high biodiversity. What’s more: it has one of the highest level of biological endemism on the planet, especially in fish and invertebrates.

Life emerging from the oceans

All that is above, within the reach of human activity and in the part photic (where the sunlight comes), has to do with the mysterious submerged mountains. “There, among the mountains and underwater canyons, there are micro-habitats”, explains Patricia Majluf, marine biologist and vice president of Oceana Peru, an international organization dedicated precisely to conserving the oceans.

The exchange between deep waters, medium waters and surface waters is key for the profuse biodiversity of this marine region to be maintained. It is not even known what exactly is further down, because according to the SERNANP document only between 0.4 and 4% of the species that live in seamounts around the world “have been sampled for scientific purposes.”

Hence, it has become essential to create the Nasca Dorsal National Reserve, the first exclusively marine protected area in Peru, where the exploitation of resources in a sustainable way would be allowed. It would have an area of ​​almost 63,400 square kilometers, located under the sea and on the seamounts, and 105.5 kilometers from the coast, in front of the town of Paracas.

If approved – the Peruvian government has announced it for this year – the marine protected areas of Peru would jump from 0.48% to 7.6% of the national territory. It would not be much (Brazil has 26.6% and Chile 42%), although it would be close to the 10% agreed in the goal 11 of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), which should have been achieved in 2020.

This is also linked to the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14, which calls for “conserving and sustainably using the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development”. The latter should occur in 2030, so that we would be at the beginning of a crucial decade for the conservation of the Peruvian sea and other seas of the world.

The Nasca Ridge is the extreme northeast of the Cordillera de Salas, Gómez and Nasca. According to the technical file that supports the creation of the reserve, it is 45 million years old and its seamounts are found from 1,500 to 4,000 meters deep. Normally, we visualize that on the earth’s surface, not on the bottom of the sea. However, it exists.

According to the marine biologist Susana Cárdenas, from the Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, it is estimated that in all the oceans there are “around a million mountains greater than 100 meters”. They have the particularity of inducing currents, which favors upwelling and biodiversity, and they are also a source of signals for the migration of fish, birds, cetaceans, cephalopods, turtles.

Eyes down

Strictly speaking, the oceans are mysterious, still unexplored, but they can be partially seen from boats such as the BAP Carrasco or from a submarine. This ship, as Captain Benavente explains in detail, has equipment to do so, including a multi-beam echo sounder, which allows the bottom to be explored in various sectors of the seabed, not just at one point.

“This allows the depth of the sea to be reported in a larger area,” says Soldi, who has vast experience in the application of bathymetry, which is the method that makes it possible to know those depths, even though they cannot literally be touched. That was what BAP Carrasco released when it was planted about 100 kilometers from the Peruvian coast, off Paracas.

The Peruvian sea is one of the most productive in the world, despite the fact that it only represents 0.1% of the planet’s marine surface

Such an incursion allowed us to see the magical bottom of the underwater mountain range. And it also made it possible that, at a peak moment of the incursion, an oceanographic rosette was released, consisting of several special plastic bottles that collect what is in the different levels of the water. They measure conductivity, salinity, and other important parameters.

The samples have been sent to Peruvian Sea Institute (IMARPE), so that it makes a rigorous analysis and after that it is determined from what depth the underwater protected area will begin, an unusual and unprecedented matter in Peru, where most of the protected areas are terrestrial. Hence, the decision is key to conserving this portion of the ocean.

It can be done from 800 meters downwards, but as Soldi explains there are some species that live in a wider range and even lower. One case is that of the toothfish (Dissostichus eleginoides), which can circulate from 800 to 2,500 meters deep. What happens if the biological cycle of this species is broken?

The Peruvian sea, according to Oceana, is one of the most productive in the world, despite the fact that it only represents 0.1% of the planet’s marine surface. If the fishing fleet that works in the area intensifies its activity, it could affect the new protected area and all that wasteful ocean ecosystem, where currents, fish or plankton flow incessantly.

In addition, part of the fauna existing in the Nasca Ridge is threatened, according to the categories established by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The blue whale and the albatross of the antipodes (Diomedea antipodensis) are “endangered”, which means they face a “very high” risk of extinction.

Life and oceans

Eight other animals -among them the sperm whale, the wandering albatross, the loggerhead turtle- are in a “vulnerable” situation, that is, facing a “high” danger of becoming extinct. There are a total of 30 species in this area that must be protected, because they are in those categories or in others (“near threatened”, “insufficient data”, “least concern”) and cannot disappear.

Does all this matter to the human species? In the midst of a non-stop pandemic, or financial worries and political crises, it might be thought of as secondary. But not creating this new protected area in Peru, and others that protect other sea beds, would be like giving up on encouraging the flow of life itself, which precisely began down there.

