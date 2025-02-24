Space is a great stranger even for experts on this subject, and although they know certain aspects of it, the truth is that they can easily be surprised with a new discovery. An example of this is Oort’s mysterious cloud, which is the origin of many of the comets of our solar system, but astronomers still do not know what it looks like, however, now, new simulations made by the NASA supercommer They may have taken a first glance.

New research suggests that Oort’s cloud, that mysterious sphere of frozen objects in the confines of the solar system, I could have a couple of spiral arms, resembling a miniature galaxy. The exact form of Oort’s cloud and how forces external to the solar system affect it have been an enigma.

Now, a new model developed by researchers proposes that the internal structure of the Oort cloud It could have a spiral disk shape. These findings were published on February 16 on the Arxiv Preprint Server, which means that they have not yet been reviewed.

Oort’s cloud It originated from the unused remains of the giant planets of the solar system (Jupiter, Neptune, Uranus and Saturn) After their training 4.6 billion years ago. Some of these remains are so large that dwarf planets could be considered. As these planets began to orbit the sun, His movements expelled excess material far beyond Pluto’s orbit, where they currently reside.

This cloud is at an extreme distance, for example, NASA’s Voyager 1 will take 300 years to reach the Oort cloud and another 300,000 years to get out of it. This means that lbodies in the cloud are too small and weak, and move too slowly to be photographed directly even for the most powerful telescopes.

Most of our evidence comes from long -term comets, ‘snowballs’ of ice and dust expelled from the cloud to orbit around the sun by gravitational disturbances. To better understand how Oort’s cloud could be, researchers behind the new study used information on the orbits of comets and gravitational forces inside and outside our solar system to build a model of the Oort cloud structure.

When the scientists executed this model in NASA’s Pleiades supercomputer, it showed a structure for the internal part of the cloud that It resembles the spiral disk of the Milky Way. To confirm this structure through observations, researchers They will need to track objects directly or distinguish the light reflected from them from all other sources in the background and foreground. Both are incredibly difficult tasks that have not yet received dedicated resources.

But researchers believe that, if we want to understand where comets come from, how our solar system and the continuous impact of the cloud in our cosmic neighborhood evolved, it could be a good idea to start looking.